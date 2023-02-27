Penn State’s 3D Printing Club is just one of the clubs across campus that gives students a chance to get creative.

According to its website, the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary this spring.

Club President John Mylant, who joined his sophomore year, recalled when he first got involved.

“When I came into the club, it had a really strong presence [on campus] and a lot of cool people,” Mylant (senior-energy engineering) said. “They were really kind and engaging.”

Other members, such as Vice President Olivia Harmon, said the coronavirus pandemic affected her time in the club.

“I had plans to join, and then that [pandemic] happened. I didn’t join until my junior year whenever we were actually back,” Harmon (senior-nuclear engineering) said.

Since the pandemic, the club has gone back to meeting weekly on Sundays. According to Harmon, the club also offers a “variety” of office hours throughout the week.

“If members have questions on printing, painting or just [need] help with some sort of design workout, we have that lab open for them,” Harmon said.

The organization hosts many competitions. Treasurer Michael Sheppard recalled a recent competition that involved the construction of bridges.

“We had parameters set, and we just wanted to see how much weight the winning bridge could hold,” Sheppard (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

The winning design, according to Sheppard, wound up holding “over 100 pounds.”

“The bridge was only 8 inches as well,” Sheppard said. “It was really cool to see everyone was able to design and be creative while applying what we learn in class.”

Another upcoming competition for the group involves the painting of a 3D-printed object.

“Members are going to be given a generic and organic shape, and it will focus more on print finishing and painting,” Harmon said. “If everybody gets the same types of objects, what can they come up with and what techniques will they use? Painting is obviously different on an object rather than paper.”

The club has also collaborated with other organizations on campus, most recently with the Wind Energy Club.

The project, according to Mylant, consisted of printing the Wind Energy Club’s design for a wind turbine.

“They build a wind turbine and enter it into a competition every year,” Mylant said. “They are reaching out to us for their 3D printing, which is a lot of fun.”

The group has also worked alongside the American Society of Mechanical Engineers this year.

Members also recalled some of their favorite pieces and elements the club has completed from over the years.

“We have a full-scale Nittany Lion head from the [Nittany] Lion Shrine,” Mylant said. “They used all of the club’s printers to come together and build it.”

Mylant said the project took “over a couple thousand hours.”

Sheppard said he “loves coming up with design challenges for everyone.”

“They all think and maybe find some loopholes or think outside of the box, and they come up with something really cool that I never thought anyone would actually be able to make,” Sheppard said.

Harmon said her favorite experience is “the process.”

“I think it’s really cool to see whenever members come in and print something one time, and they print it off, and it comes out a different way than they thought it would,” Harmon said.

Harmon said it's the “whole idea of 3D printing.”

“To see someone come in and continuously alter and reprint and really evaluate what they’re doing is a really cool process,” Harmon said. “I’m really lucky to see it happen.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT