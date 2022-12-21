Thanksgiving has passed, and now it’s almost time for Christmas — it’s crazy.

If you’re feeling the pressure of finals and the added pressure of buying gifts this holiday season, let me help ease some of the stress for you.

I made this list to help you buy some items for your significant other because it can be hard to figure out what they like.

Better yet, since we’re here at school, you can buy them some Penn State merchandise to show them a part of you as well as make it an easy gift.

All you have to do is take a walk downtown with your wallet after your classes or study session.

Here are some of the stops you should make.

Clothing

On East College Avenue, we have McLanahan’s, The Family Clothesline, the Student Book Store, Lion & Cub and Lions Pride.

On campus, you can check out the Penn State University Bookstore, located inside of the HUB-Robeson Center for Penn State clothes.

For non-Penn State clothes, there’s Urban Outfitters, Connections and Ethereal — plenty to choose from.

If your significant other likes to wear sweatpants, head to Family Clothesline or Lion & Cub. Both places offer a comfy selection in an array of colors and styles.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can buy inexpensive T-shirts in The Family Clothesline for $13 or hats, scarves and gloves from Lion & Cub. I especially love the hat selection at Lion & Cub because there are many colors to choose from.

There are also some more expensive clothing items you can buy if you want to splurge on your partner.

You can find Nike and Under Armour items at Family Clothesline or inside the bookstore at the HUB.

If you have the money to spend on an expensive clothing gift, I would definitely recommend some of the Penn State Lululemon items. They’re just too good to pass up, and they look extremely comfortable.

Accessories

Whew, now that clothing ideas are done, here are some ideas for other Penn State items.

There are Penn State socks, headbands, scrunchies, lion ear headbands, sneakers and Penn State stickers at The Family Clothesline.

You can also splurge on a Hydro Flask in Penn State colors at the Student Book Store or inside the bookstore at the HUB.

There are so many more options inside the stores, so you just have to go and look for yourself.

Bar signs

If you’re 21 years or older and have participated in the bar crawls downtown or met your significant other at one of the bars, then this is the perfect gift to get.

At McLanahan’s and Lions Pride, there are multiple signs with iconic State College bar names and logos on them.

Your loved one can hang it up in their room or kitchen for a reminder of the memories you made at the bar.

Jewelry

If your significant other likes a little bling, you can stop by MISKA Jewelers beside The Corner Room or Reini Goldsmiths and Jewelers for an extra special gift this year.

From engagement rings to Penn State jewelry, they have everything you can think of: bracelets, necklaces, watches, pendants, earrings. They have it all.

So, if you’re looking to pop the question this holiday season or get a gift that your partner will cherish for years to come, check out these fine jewelers.

Rose Bowl tickets

If you didn’t know already, Penn State was selected to play in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 2.

I don’t know about you, but I think this would be an awesome Christmas gift to give your significant other — especially if it’s your senior year. This could be the best way to end the football season.

You would have to buy plane tickets, the game tickets and possibly have some money to buy the merchandise there.

Yeah, this would be expensive. But, if you’re a diehard fan, why not?

Cozy gear

Winter in State College is rough. It’s bone-chilling cold some days, and the wind certainly doesn’t help.

I know for myself that I would be happy if my boyfriend got me a Penn State winter coat or one of the fluffy sherpa pullovers to keep me extra warm.

I like the raincoat selection and windbreakers at Lions Pride, too. They’re super cute and could be used every day when walking to class to bear the cold.

There’s also a bunch of Penn State blankets for sale at many of the stores downtown — a great gift to give for your significant other for their room at school (especially if it’s unrenovated).

Final thoughts

Of course, there are way more gift ideas for significant others that could be added to this list — but use this list as a guide if you need a starting point.

Be on the “snow” ball this year, and start your holiday shopping now before it’s too late. Good luck my friends, and happy holidays!

