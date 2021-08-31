Penn State has earned a spot on the Campus Pride’s 2021 "Best of the Best” LGBTQ-friendly Colleges and Universities list, receiving five out of five stars on the Campus Pride index, according to a release.

Campus Pride is a national nonprofit organization aimed toward fostering better LGBTQ learning environments within universities, the release said.

Penn State scored highest in areas such as "LGBTQ support and institutional commitment, LGBTQ student life, LGBTQ campus safety and LGBTQ counseling and health," in addition to others, according to the index report.

Penn State is one of 7 schools in the mid-Atlantic region to be recognized out of the 30 institutions on this year’s list, the release said.

To be chosen for the list, an institution must score in the "highest percentages in LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks," according to the release.

