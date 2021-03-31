If you’re a fan of the grotesque and are seeking out heart-pounding, anxiety-inducing media featuring masked killers or deadly diseases, you may have been better prepared for the coronavirus pandemic than most.

At least, that’s what a study conducted by Penn State psychology professor emeritus John Johnson and a group of other researchers discovered.

Johnson and his colleagues — Aarhus University professors Mathias Colsen and Jens Kjeldgaard-Christiansen and University of Chicago graduate student Coltan Scrivner — discovered fans of the horror movie genre exhibited several traits that prepared them for the pandemic when it struck the U.S. last March.

This included higher levels of “positive resilience” and a higher sense of preparedness overall.

In the study, published September 2020, a group of 310 participants were tasked with rating how often they viewed and enjoyed different genres of movies, including a number of “prepper movies,” which consisted of alien invasion or zombie apocalypse motifs.

“There’s always chaos in the movies, and we’re trying to see, ‘How did these films affect their reaction to the actual pandemic?’” Johnson said.

The study found this was unique to the horror movie genre, as the findings were not replicated with those who primarily watched other genres, such as comedy or romance.

“We believe this is the case because people who frequently view horror movies can be exposed to a lot of scary stuff,” Johnson said. “If you watch these a lot, it’s like practice of dealing with these negative feelings.”

The study found that people who showed signs of “positive resilience” are able to find positive meaning in negative situations. They were also high on a trait called “morbid curiosity.”

“[For example], if I could have witnessed a public hanging in the Middle Ages, I would have been there,” Johnson said. “Or, I wouldn’t mind being at an autopsy, or when I see an accident, I like to stand around and watch.”

Scrivner said he thinks people who are morbidly curious might be able to deal with anxious or threatening situations better on average, and both Scrivner and Johnson find the morbidly curious to be well-adjusted.

“If you look at a broad spectrum of personality traits [from morbidly curious individuals], they tend to be young without a huge difference between men and women,” Scrivner said. “One personality trait that actually pops out often is rebelliousness and social curiosity.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Why Penn State freshmen are using off-campus gyms more amid coronavirus pandemic Penn State offers many opportunities for students to lead a healthy lifestyle with its open …

Those who reported “feeling prepared” said they knew what steps and other physical actions to take when initially responding to the pandemic.

The team believes they would find similar results when researching other forms of disturbing visual media, such as scary video games, but this was not examined in the study.

“I think it would be difficult to control for certain things, but I assume we’ll eventually do a study on horror video games,” Scrivner said. “But, people who are anxious by nature are probably less likely to engage with this material.”

Clasen said this is potentially because the horror genre is a form of “threat simulation.”

“When we are imaginatively immersed in a horror movie or survival horror video game, we’re basically simulating a worst case scenario,” Clasen said. “Maybe, this has some downstream behavior effects and teaches us to handle fear better.”

Despite the team’s findings, Johnson doesn’t recommend going on a horror binge and expecting immediate positive results, as attitudes surrounding the pandemic have shifted significantly since the study was conducted.

“We’re so far into [the pandemic], and people have figured out how they’re gonna deal with it,” Johnson said.

According to Colsen, however, there are plans to conduct more studies in the future regarding this topic.

“[These studies will be on] compliance and to see the degree to which people comply with their governments’ regulations and restrictions based on the number of zombie movies they’ve watched,” Colsen said.

Scrivner, however, isn’t confident horror movie fans in general are taking the pandemic “more seriously,” and expects the results to be more of a “mixed bag.”

“Horror is really broad,” Scrivner said. “Maybe zombie movie fans are taking it more seriously, but fans of another sub-genre are taking it less seriously. But this is just speculation.”

In general, the team said the study stressed the importance of absorbing oneself in different forms of media and literature — not just the horror genre.

Clasen said he believes many people have come to understand the importance of entertainment, not as just a distraction, but also a coping mechanism.

Johnson said people may even find deeper meaning with media in general.

“Living in imaginary worlds stretches our minds. Who knows what we could learn, or what could be useful when the next big disaster hits?” Johnson said. “Stories aren’t just entertainment — they’re ways of exercising imagination and preparing for the future.”