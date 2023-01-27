Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, an assistant professor in Penn State’s English department and creative writer, offered a public reading to showcase his body of work to aspiring student writers and faculty at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.

Throughout the event, Kọ́láwọlé read three of his published short stories, followed by an excerpt from his forthcoming book, “The Road to Salt Sea,” which his website describes as “a story of family, fate, religion, survival and the failures of the class system.”

“It’s like introducing myself to Penn Staters as a writer [and] scholar and to let people know the things I’m interested in,” Kọ́láwọlé said.

Aspects of this novel were inspired by Kọ́láwọlé’s involvement in the “Invisible Borders” project in 2013, where he traveled to various West African countries to offer readings and exhibitions.

“I was in the company of 13 artists, writers, artists [and] photographers, and it was such a fulfilling experience for me,” Kọ́láwọlé said. “But when I went to Ghana, I met a group of men, and they told me they had these harrowing stories of traveling across the Sahara.”

According to Kọ́láwọlé, these stories stuck with him, so he decided to draw upon them in his writing over the next five years.

He said one of the reasons he believes his new novel is important is because it spreads awareness of a “global migration crisis.”

The short stories he read tend to explore “post-colonial themes and issues, religion, gender, class and social structure.”

Between each reading, Kọ́láwọlé projected photos displaying a few of these themes onto the screen, including a Nigerian wedding and ram fighting.

Kọ́láwọlé also discussed the inner workings of the writing and publishing processes and shared tips on how to get over writer’s block.

“Find what inspires you,” he said. “You can borrow from real life.”

Takina Walker is one of Kọ́láwọlé’s students who attended the reading.

Along with Kọ́láwọlé’s advice on writer’s block, Walker (graduate-English literature) said she appreciated the “transparency that he has about how publishing works, how agents operate and the negotiation you make as a writer with an agent and editor.”

Tim Loperfido, an assistant teaching professor of English at Penn State, highlighted the significance of this event, including what it can provide to Penn State students.

“It gives students the opportunity to listen to someone who’s dedicated his life to creative writing and writing fiction,” Loperfido said. “Not only that, but he’s also a professor here, so students have access to him beyond the event.”

Loperfido emphasized how it is also beneficial for students who have majors outside of the English department.

“This event is good for not just people who are majoring in English or writing, but also for those who are trying to broaden their range and interests outside of what their curriculum offers,” Loperfido said.

Twin sisters Sobi and Neso Mere attended the event because of a suggestion from their professor and their shared interest in writing. They said they both found Kọ́láwọlé “relatable” and “down-to-earth.”

“Especially because we’re Nigerian, I understand a lot of things he was saying, and a lot of them were based in truth,” Neso (freshman-premedicine) said.

Sobi (freshman-premedicine) said she appreciated his story, along with his analysis on the stylistic elements of creative writing.

“I liked hearing him talk about how we can learn a lot from those with lower income…I think that was very important and relevant,” Sobi said. “I also liked when he talked in terms of his use of imagery…kind of conveying all [of] your senses.”

To Kọ́láwọlé, it is also important for writers to have a clear artistic vision in order to produce a body of work, which can also include drawing on personal experience and observation.

“My vision is to explore issues, connect them to my home country and tell stories about my people and my home,” he said.

Kọ́láwọlé shared three pieces of advice he said he believes writers should keep in mind.

“Read a lot, write as much as you can and make sure you revise, revise, revise… and learn from that process,” he said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE