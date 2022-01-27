“Jeopardy!” features people who aspire to put their brains to the test, and Penn State’s own professor Hester Blum decided to take up the challenge, making her way to the “Jeopardy!” stage.

Blum is currently an English professor in Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts.

The first-ever “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament began on Dec. 6, 2021, hosting university faculty members from a variety of backgrounds to showcase their talents.

Blum said via email that a childhood friend of hers saw the invitation for the tournament, which prompted Blum to take the online test.

After the test and several rounds of more tests and interviews, Blum said “they called to invite me to the tournament — the first-ever Professors Tournament.”

Janet Lyon, a close friend and colleague of Blum’s, said she remembers how Blum informed her of the news almost immediately, announcing her acceptance into the tournament in an all-caps text message.

Having been close friends for roughly 15 years, Lyon said she gathered all of her friends at her home to watch Blum compete in the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament.

“I thought she was amazing,” Lyon said about Blum’s performance on the show.

Blum not only had her closest friends and colleagues tune into her performance on “Jeopardy!” but she also had some of her students cheering for her.

Linsey Loraditch, a student of Blum’s for two semesters, said she was amazed at seeing her teacher on the show and watched each episode Blum was in.

“To be able to see my teacher there and be like ‘OMG, I have sat and watched her teach us… like I know that person, and now they’re on TV’ — That’s just a crazy thing to think about,” Loraditch (sophomore-journalism and history) said.

Having completed one of Blum’s English classes in a previous semester, Loraditch said she enjoyed Blum’s classes because of the way Blum guided her students through being “detectives” of literature.

“As a teacher… she has this deep care for what she does, and she has a deep knowledge of what she’s teaching, and I think that also always really reflected in our lectures,” Loraditch said.

Lyon also said she believes Blum has a deep knowledge for what she does.

“She’s super smart, and she loves to win tests, too,” Lyon said.

Blum has a competitive side to her that Lyon has seen with her own eyes. When Lyon, Blum and their husbands meet up to play “Scrabble,” Blum’s and Lyon’s husbands get so into the game that “you have to leave the room because someone is going to die,” Lyon jokingly said. “[Blum] likes to win.”

In preparation for the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament, Blum focused on the two main components of “Jeopardy!” — buzzer techniques and practice questions.

With four weeks to prepare before her flight to Culver City, California, Blum said she used questions from the “J! Archive, a fan-maintained website that logs every question asked in every game” to help her prepare.

During the taping of the tournament, Blum said it was a “fascinating process, led by the most talented, professional and thoughtful crew I’ve ever seen in any kind of job.”

Blum ended up making it to the semifinals of the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament, finishing second in both of her games.

During the rounds, Blum said her knowledge was weaker in “chemistry, physics, opera [and] classical music,” while her strengths consisted of “literature, history, geography, popular culture [and] wordplay.”

“The literature categories during my games were moments when I made big comebacks,” Blum said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

What do Penn State students wear to class in the winter? The past couple of months have had a lot of changes in the scenery around campus: the snow i…

Reflecting on her time on the show, Blum said the other professors she met have now become some of her good friends.

“We now have a group chat and bonded tightly during the process,” Blum said.

Blum said the brand of trivia used for the show is “propelled by a real curiosity about the facts and topics on display,” and she said she was impressed by the wide variety of professors picked for the show, who all came from different types of universities.

Now that the tournament has finished, Blum has received numerous emails and tweets from fans around the world about her time on “Jeopardy!”

When Blum mentioned on the show that she wanted to buy a 19th century printing press with the money she won from “Jeopardy,” she received messages from around 15 people about the printing press.

“It was so interesting, and that’s what happens when you say interesting things,” Lyon said.

In the end, Lyon said she knew Blum would do well on the show, especially in her areas of expertise, such as African American literature.

“She’s a very distinct person [with a] commitment to knowing her areas of expertise,” Lyon said. “She’s someone who likes to play games in a serial way… I don’t think she’s missed a day of doing the New York Times crossword puzzle in something like three years.”