The conversation around mental health on Penn State’s campus can be a very important topic for students and professors.

For some professors, including William “Bill” Doan, that conversation is translated into the art he creates.

Doan is a professor in the School of Theatre at Penn State. He has co-authored three books and several plays, and he has a few short films shown at film festivals all around the country.

On top of his projects, Doan’s “The Anxiety Project” includes over 500 drawings, two solo performance pieces, two animated films and several exhibitions.

According to Doan, this is “definitely” his biggest project and has been the focus of his work for five years.

Doan said he believes art can play a key role in the betterment of one's mental health.

“I believe in the power of art to be therapeutic for people both making it and viewing it,” Doan said. “There is a lot of research on how various arts affect the brain.”

According to Doan, drawing can be used to help anxiety and “slow your heart rate and calm you down.”

Doan said he utilizes the benefits of art to help “center” himself, “get back to a good place” and control how he is feeling.

Doan’s former student at Penn State Tyler Sperrazza said he felt similarly about the issue.

“It can be incredibly healing for people who make it and consumers of art,” Sperrazza said. “For Dr. Doan, art is meditation.”

Sperrazza also said art can help people “learn something about themselves and their mental health” and “connect with someone when they thought they were alone.”

An animator who has worked with Doan on his short films, Alexander White also said art can help people learn.

“Stigma is a huge issue around mental health, and finding any entry points into communication is such a fundamental part of reaching the broadest audience possible,” White said. “With art, you have an opportunity to break a lot of barriers around these topics that you might not get with other mediums.”

White also touched on the effect art can have on people and the benefits art can have on those who are not affected by a mental illness.

“For folks that are maybe not in touch with their own state of mental health, [our work] gives them an opportunity to identify with some of the topics at hand,” White said. “I think for folks that don’t struggle with mental illness, the films are an opportunity for dialogue and empathy.”

However, just like with any hobby, White said people have to give themselves time to develop as artists when they are beginning to create and go outside of their comfort zones.

“Take a risk — give it a shot,” White said. “If it doesn’t work, figure out why.”

He also encourages artists to get involved with other people in art and to not do it “in a vacuum” because “you need to be a part of an artistic practice with other people.”

“If you wanna master something, you have to put in 10,000 hours,” White said. “You have to be willing to put in the 10,000 hours. You have to be dedicated to be successful in it.”

Doan said he has been making art his whole life and has seen a lot change throughout the years regarding the role of mental health in various aspects of life.

He said he’s content with the progression that society has made with the ability to talk about mental health more openly, but he acknowledges there is still more work to do.

“It is much better even in the last few years,” Doan said. “I've noticed a willingness to talk about mental health as opposed to keeping the doors closed. Perhaps COVID drove that because it created a lot of mental health issues, it opened the door to talk about it more.”

According to Doan, for men and people of color, the stigma of talking about mental health is “strong,” and there are “still problems with stigma for people who are oppressed.”

Regarding the origins of the stigma surrounding mental health, Doan said he believes it comes from “Western notions of masculinity of men” because there is a “long tradition of gender stereotypes.”

Because of this, Doan said he hid that he drew since it “wasn’t cool” to his working-class family, and he said anxiety and fear were weaknesses “you couldn’t let be seen.”

Doan touched on some of the steps that can be taken to further reduce the stigma around mental health to solve some of these problems.

“Just keep the conversation going in whatever form that takes, meetings, art exhibits,” Doan said. “Journalists who write about it, artists who make work about it, people who say we need to have a conversation about this, people who have the ability to create space need to make that a priority.”

On the topic of dealing with one's own mental health, Doan said to “tell somebody.”

“It's so easy to say and so hard to do.” Doan said. “Tell someone you trust, someone you care about. You’d be surprised that reaching out to one person immediately starts to have a therapeutic effect.”

Doan said his goal in making his art has evolved over time because when he first started, it made him “feel better.”

He then shared his work with friends, and once others became interested, Doan said it might be “useful to other people.”

He said he hopes it helps people and “encourages them to talk to somebody” or do their own work.

“It really feels wonderful. I've made so much work, and it’s been out in the public for a while,” Doan said. “People who see the films at festivals will comment on them or email me how they could really identify with that, that happens often these days. It’s really wonderful.”

Sperrazza reflected on his experiences working with Doan and said he’s a “lovely person,” and they worked together on the road a lot.

“Bill is fun to work with because first and foremost he's an artist, and he has a creative vision, and he is in touch with his creative process,” White said. “He is also pragmatic; he knows how to strategize and think about the end goal. The combination of the two make him a great work partner.”

Besides the fact that his art helps and inspires people, Doan said he also takes a great amount of satisfaction out of the process of creating and finishing his work.

Some projects in particular that stood out to him were his two solo performance works, “My Anxiety: The OCD Variety” and “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life: Man Up!” which is a piece about his panic attacks and living with anxiety.

The animated films also stood out to Doan as special, and he said “it's gratifying” that those films made it into “so many festivals and got seen by so many people.”

Sperrazza highlighted his favorite of Doan’s works as well.

“‘Drifting’ will always hold a special place because it's really just an incredibly powerful piece,” Sperrazza said. “The later developments we got to are probably my favorite because of the messaging around toxic masculinity and the ways in which men feeling emotions can be a powerful thing.”

There were also difficulties with working in all of these different mediums like short films and longer ones, Doan said.

Doan said sharing the story with a live audience at first was “really difficult,” and he almost talked himself out of it. He also struggled to find ways to make new works of art by developing new skills and not relying on what he’s able to do.

However, Doan plans to continue overcoming obstacles that come his way. He plans on making a graphic novel — something he has not done yet — of “conversations with a crow.”

“It’s been really challenging to keep expanding your skill sets,” Doan said, “but it's been so rewarding to try and fail.”

