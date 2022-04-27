With Penn State’s finals week quickly approaching, some Pollock Testing Center employees are prepared for collecting more stories like the ones they’ve previously experienced during their time at the center.

Pollock Testing Center Manager Lance Galloway said he “enjoys seeing all of the students who come into the testing center.”

Although the Pollock Testing Center is an intimidating place for many students, that doesn’t stop employees from pranking students around campus.

Stephanie Luong, a customer service representative for the Pollock Testing Center, said she loves seeing students around campus.

“It’s kind of funny when I walk out of the building, like if I go to the [HUB-Robeson Center] and I see students out there, and I go ‘Where is your phone?’ to see their surprise,” Luong said.

Mary Wassel, a customer service representative for the Pollock Testing Center, said the employees just want to make the place happy for students.

Wassel recalled a time when one student was sad that they couldn’t be home for Easter.

“While she was testing, I made her an Easter basket out of scratch paper and put some eggs and candy in it,” Wassel said.

During exams, Wassel and Luong make rounds to ensure that everyone is doing OK while taking their exam.

“I remember the one time I walked in there and there was a student sleeping away. I had to step back, [tap him] and say, ‘You know you still have an hour left, so do your best,’” Luong said.

Some of the crazier stories at the testing center normally happen during those brief moments during check-in and check-out. Both Wassel and Luong noted experiences of when students misunderstood instructions.

Wassel said one time when she told a student to “just hop over” a turnstile, “he hurdled over it completely.” And since the Olympics were going on, she “got a paper and wrote [a] 10 on it.”

“Sometimes students are so excited after their exams that they forget to swipe and fall over the [turnstile],” Luong said.

During their time at the center, employees have had the opportunity to be introduced to students’ parents.

Luong and Wassel said one time they had to help a student hide her nose ring from her parents.

As finals week approaches, team members from the testing center said they wanted to leave students with some advice.

“Make sure to check [your] email; we send constant reminders,” Wassel said. “We are full for finals, so please come at your assigned time… and breathe.”

Galloway stressed the importance of coming to the testing center equipped for exams.

“The more prepared you are, the smoother the process, and you will reduce your stress,” he said.

Luong said she wants the testing center to remain a stress-free environment.

“If you need a moment to breathe, a moment to reset yourself, it is fine,” Luong said. “Take a seat, and remember to come in on time.”

