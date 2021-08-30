After more than a year of virtual performances and online classes, some performing arts faculty members are eager to return to in-person instruction and live shows.

Rachel Copeland, the School of Music associate director, graduate studies director and assistant professor of voice at Penn State, said, “For the most part, the School of Music is back to normal” — except for those she considered “breathers.”

“Breathers” are those who use wind or air for their instruments such as vocalists, wind instruments and brass instruments, according to Copeland.

“Some choral ensembles and voice teachers are requiring double masking,” Copeland said.

Professors whose classes consist of “breathers” also limit time spent in one room and ensure the classroom’s air is thoroughly filtered before other people enter the room, she said.

“Non-breathers” include piano players and string instruments, Copeland said. These instrumentalists are able to participate in class as they did before the coronavirus — though now with a mask on, she said.

Copeland said for performing arts students, challenges accompany the masking requirements.

“It could potentially lead to some extra tension that we do not want in our articulators,” Copeland said. Articulators refer to the lips, tongue and jaw, according to Copeland.

Yet, Copeland said the risk of developing this tension is low “considering how exceptional our faculty is in their ability to teach functional-based pedagogy.” Professors are aware of the added stress masks can cause their students and actively teach in a way that counteracts this problem, Copeland said.

However, the thought of coronavirus cases rising and Penn State moving classes online still lingers.

“I think it would be really easy to adapt. We did it last year, and it was very successful,” Copeland said.

After a virtual year, Copeland said her students “have still grown considerably and appropriately.”

The students have successfully gained a lot of skills, such as technology-based performing and auditioning, that professional companies and orchestras are now requiring, she said.

“The pandemic has sucked, but a lot of us have still been able to be really successful,” Copeland said.

The School of Music will hold live and in-person performances as of now. The dates can be found on the School of Music’s calendar.

Just as the School of Music is returning to mostly normal instruction, Chris Swetcky anticipates his theatre classes to be “pretty normal” as well.

Swetcky — who is a production manager and technical director of the School of Theatre as well as an associate professor — teaches a variety of theatre classes and is in charge of run crews during shows.

“All of these classes we managed to do in person last year, socially distanced… this semester we are pretty much going to do what we did last year — just without the social distancing,” Swetcky said.

Swetcky said he does not think his students will be hindered by wearing masks.

“We are not really doing anything that requires singing or performing in these classes — they are all backstage,” Swetcky said. “Because of that, there is nothing that requires us to see faces and mouths.”

If classes return to a virtual format, Swetcky said some classes will be easier to adapt than others.

His intro to technical direction class would be easy to adapt, while hands-on classes, such as theatrical rigging and intro to scenery and costumes, would be much harder to modify.

Swetcky said the year of the coronavirus has been difficult for technical theatre students “to get experience and reinforce what they learned in the classroom.”

“[In the theater] you learn by doing… All they got to do was learn about what the real thing should look like,” Swetcky said.

Yet, he said circumstances are looking more positive for the performing arts at Penn State. Swetcky said during performances the department “just got permission to have our performers unmasked.”

He said performers will remain masked backstage but take their masks off when they are performing on stage.

Rick Lombardo, professor of theatre, director of the School of Theatre and producing artistic director of Penn State Centre Stage, said, “We have an incredibly creative mix of ways for faculty and students to be together.”

Having theatre and voice classes outdoors allows students to be unmasked, he said.

“I see classes in our building, of course with everyone wearing masks. I see classes out under the tree, under the water tower and under tents,” Lombardo said. “It’s very inspiring because the performing arts cannot stop.”

If classes were to switch back to a mostly virtual format, Lombardo said he is confident instruction will remain effective.

“One thing I know about all of our teachers is that they are incredibly resilient,” Lombardo said. “Last year, everyone found incredibly creative and innovative ways to still have the instruction be what we wanted it to be… We have all of those tools still in our back pocket.”

In regards to the pandemic, Lombardo said, “I think there are always unexpected victories.”

For example, he said design and technology students learned “audio, video, editing and visual tools that will impact their careers for the rest of their lives.” Meanwhile, the performers became proficient at acting for the camera, which Lombard said is an important skill in a technology-based world.

“[The pandemic] turned something that could have been a deficit into a learning opportunity,” Lombardo said.

The School of Theatre will host six in-person performances this fall semester.

“We want to get back to having the power of human beings in the same room together sitting as an audience,” Lombardo said.

