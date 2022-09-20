Across Penn State’s campus and in State College, the queer community has a few places where they can come together to be themselves — one being Penn State Opulence.

For Greta Winkler, the president of Opulence, the club lets people “express [themselves] for who [they] want to be.”

“I truly believe people are unique, and they can be who they want to be,” Winkler (senior-middle level social studies education) said. “Drag really extends that and pushes those barriers that need to be pushed.”

Opulence is a drag ambassador club at Penn State “comprised of drag queens as well as people who just want to be part of the club,” Hazel Giacomucci, social chair of the club, said.

“It can be hard to find a spot for queer people,” Giacomucci (junior-marketing) said. “[Opulence] is such a great way to bring people together.”

Giacomucci said they love seeing relationships form in the club and watching people express their identity in this “space for enjoyment and celebration.”

Jayden O’Neel, who joined the club their freshman year, said “before I joined, I had seen so much drag on TV, and I wanted to go to many shows, but I never thought of myself as someone who would actually perform.”

O’Neel (sophomore-neuropsychology) said they found Opulence to be such an “inclusive” environment, which is what led them to try performing.

“It allows so much room for creativity,” they said. “I want to perform more this year.”

Opulence holds club meetings biweekly on Thursdays, and on the weeks without meetings, they perform at various locations on and off campus.

“In our meetings, we normally just hang out,” Winkler said.

During meetings, the club holds a “makeup social” where club members “help aspiring kings and queens with makeup,” Winkler said.

Other than the Opulence biweekly performances, the club also holds various special events.

In conjunction with Penn State Homecoming, Opulence is planning a “big halloween show,” Winkler said.

The club also plans on working with State Queens, a drag club for graduate students and other drag enthusiasts around the State College area, according to Winkler.

Giacomucci said each year Opulence plans a show in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center.

Opulence works with the Student Programming Association and other organizations in attempts to get drag celebrities to guest star at this show.

“Last year, we were so blessed to have two queens from ‘Drag Race’ come to host and perform,” Giacomucci said.

Opulence drag shows have a “lineup of queens” who “go down the runway” and dance and lip-sync, Giacomucci said.

“We kind of just take over a space, get some music going and do lip-syncs,” Giacomucci said.

While the shows typically have kings and queens lip-syncing, the performers are not limited to this, according to Giacomucci.

“We’re trying to broaden what you can do at these performances,” Giacomucci said. “You can sing, you can dance or do stand up.”

Opulence welcomes “drag enthusiasts” as well as “kings and queens,” meaning that Opulence is the place for anyone who has “an inkling that they’d like to watch or be a part of drag,” Winkler said.

“I always tell people, ‘I’m the president of Opulence and have never done drag,’” Winkler said.

And for O’Neel, even if people don’t want to perform, “there's still tons of stuff they can do.”

Club members who aren’t interested in performing can still enjoy the shows, help set up for shows and enjoy the “inclusive environment” that Opulence has created, O’Neel said.

Giacomucci said the members of Opulence are hoping to “promote” it as a “safe space for anyone to join.”

Winkler said she hopes to see Opulence continue to thrive as a place where “anyone can belong.”

“I want Opulence’s name to grow and to be there beyond when I leave.”

