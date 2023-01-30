Penn State announced that rooms in the Boucke Building were created to be similar to meditation rooms, according to a release.

Even though there are already meditation rooms throughout campus, according to the release, the meditation spaces in the Boucke Building provide "a quiet place for students to visit in between classes or throughout the day."

According to the release, the rooms are to offer a "safe and welcoming environment" and aims to "promote appreciation for religious and spiritual diversity."

The rooms also provide pillows to offer a comfortable space for the meditation practice as well as readings commonly used by different religions, according to the release.

The new rooms can be found in Boucke 325H and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. following the operational hours of the building.

