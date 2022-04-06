Penn State student Sara Al-Bazali has recently been nominated for Best Lead Actress in “The Tenth” by the International Christian Film Festival this year.

The short film focuses on a small, Israelite family in biblical times fighting persecution by the Egyptians. Adinah, the wife played by Al-Bazali (junior-musical theatre), struggles to find faith in God while Nu, the husband played by Roman Maldonado, desperately seeks the spotless lamb before the arrival of the 10th plague.

Also nominated for this short film were brothers, Kaleb and Kyler Cook for Best Director.

“We were attempting to tell a story that focuses on these people, where their lineage is a tragedy,” Kyler said. “For us, as religious people, it's understanding that it's OK to suffer and even have those moments where you lash out at God and still allow him to play a large part in the healing process.”

Kaleb said some of the characters' lines were taken from real life experiences. Before working on the film, his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Kaleb and his family found themselves questioning God just as Adinah had when going through the preliminary stages of her diagnosis.

Kaleb’s wife is doing well and visited the set while shooting, according to Al-Bazali.

“Sara was just so specifically fit for this role,” Kaleb said.

The brothers had worked with Al-Bazali on a small commercial for Penn State before the pandemic. What stuck out to them the most was “her ability to embody a character for her age and her ability to sing,” Kaleb said.

Al-Bazali said she never saw herself going into film acting until she got into Penn State. In fact, she said she focused a lot of her K-12 education around singing.

Now, as a musical theatre major, Al-Bazali has strengthened and developed many assets. She said one Penn State class that was helpful was her sophomore accents and dialects class where she worked on an Arabic and Turkish accent.

“I think if I hadn’t had that class I would not have been able to do it [for the film],” Al-Bazali said.

When Al-Bazali was introduced to the brothers’ project, she said she was instantly intrigued.

“I’m huge on Middle Eastern representation in the media,” Al-Bazali said. “A biblical story felt really important to me. Not many stories uplift that community.”

Kyler said the filming process took 48 hours straight and took a lot of teamwork.

“It just felt like an experience that someone happened to be filming instead of a job,” Al-Bazali said.

Al-Bazali said they filmed in a house that was built in a barn last summer in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. During filming, Al-Bazali had an allergic reaction to the hay straw that was all over the set and her costume, but she insisted on continuing filming.

“The acting you’re seeing isn’t just impressive, she’s going through it,” Kyler said. “She was extremely strong and professional.”

Al-Bazali said one of the most pivotal parts of the short film was Adinah’s monologue. Going into filming this scene, she was very nervous about having an emotional connection with the baby who played her child.

“My dog became a substitute for the baby for the emotional connection,” Al-Bazali said. “But what actually helped was sitting in the house in the boiling heat and just pretending like I was actually there.”

It was when Al-Bazali started crying that she told Kaleb and Kyler to “get a camera” and shoot the scene. According to Kaleb, they only needed one take for the monologue.

“That [taking leadership] is all you can hope for when you're working with an actor,” Kaleb said. “Sara really came to give her best.”

Al-Bazali said she’s excited and happy for everyone involved for the success of “The Tenth.”

“It’s so fulfilling and exciting because I never would have considered myself a film actor when I came here,” Al-Bazali said.

Al-Bazali said she has exciting callbacks, and she’s hopeful.

The Cook brothers said they never thought they would create something this big.

Kyler said he wants to remind everyone that “your dreams, your desires, your goals, they're worth attempting — they are worth giving it a shot.”