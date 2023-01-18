Penn State's annual student-run music festival Movin' On will open its Battle applications on Jan. 18 until Feb. 1, according to a release.

Formerly titled "Battle of the Bands," the Battle is a competition between eight Penn State groups and performers to "display their musical talents and expertise," according to the release. The winner will open for Movin' On 2023.

Movin’ On is one of the top five student run music festivals in the country, according to the release, and last year's winner of the Battle was "post mom rock" band Women’s National Hockey League.

The festival is to bid adieu to all graduating seniors moving on from Penn State, according to the release. The lineup has not been released yet, with additional details to come.

The application can be found here.

