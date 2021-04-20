After six student bands performed for Movin’ On’s “Battle” on April 15, Movin’ On tallied the votes and announced the winner Monday night via Instagram.

FlooringCo., a four-person indie rock band, won a spot at Movin’ On’s virtual concert scheduled for Friday, April 30 as the opening band.

The band performed two original songs called “Montana Air” and “Vacancy” during its "Battle" performance and announced the release of its latest single “Mt. Sentinel.”

