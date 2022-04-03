Movin On Battle of the Bands, Audience

Audience members clap along during one of the bands performances during Movin On's battle of the bands at Alumni Hall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

 John Stinely

Penn State Movin’ On announced Sunday via Instagram it will host BATTLE –– an event where seven bands will perform for the chance to be the opener for Movin’ On 2022.

BATTLE will feature the Women’s National Hockey League, Eric Damiano and My Hero Zero, The Willard Building, Dogwood Company, Mellow Honey, Maslow and Leg, according to Movin' On's Instagram post.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. April 10 in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

