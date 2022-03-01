Pride filled the theater as the models walked out into the spotlight.

The cheering crowd adorned them with praise for the brightly colored fashion showcased on the runway. Rainbow-themed ensembles cut through the black velvet curtains in the theater, serving as a welcomed pop of energetic color.

Finally coming to fruition on Tuesday, Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity held its first fashion show in the HUB-Robeson Center Flex Theater. The almost hour-long event began at 6 p.m. and included a reception afterward in HUB 131.

Stephanie Whitesell, the center’s office coordinator and fashion show organizer, said the event has been a long time coming. She said the fashion show was originally scheduled for the fall 2019 semester but was canceled due to inclement weather.

While the idea to have a fashion show seemed to dim shortly after the cancellation, a new flame quickly came along to revive it.

With the welcoming of new center staff members Muggs Leone and Cole Engstrom-Bolstad, came the revitalization of the fashion show. When they heard about the idea, concrete plans began coming together, Whitesell said.

“Monochromatic March,” the title of the show, served as a way to promote the center’s clothing transit, a resource available for students looking for a safe space to find gender-affirming clothing. The transit, currently housed in the Ritenour Building, is accessible for any student and offers clothing free of charge.

Most of the clothing worn in the fashion show came directly from the clothing transit center in order to promote the diversity of clothing available for students, Whitesell said.

Through organizing the fashion show, Whitesell said she wanted to draw attention to the gender neutral and affirming clothing center because it’s sometimes overlooked due to its location away from the center’s main space.

She said it’s important to continue supporting the clothing transit as it offers a resource that’s crucial for so many trans people.

“Transitioning is an expensive process in general,” Whitesell said. “A lot of people don’t think about the clothing… Clothing is really expensive and this is a way to be sustainable and also provide a much needed service for some of our students on campus who are paying for school and may not be able to afford new clothing.”

Whitesell said it’s important people have a space where they feel they belong, free from any potential judgment.

While she said she has the privilege of not having to really think about getting dressed every day, Whitesell said not everyone has that privilege. She said some people rely on their clothing to express themselves to the world, and the clothing transit gives people the opportunity to “find that piece of clothing that speaks to who they really are.”

With a majority of the clothing donated from members of the Penn State community, Engstrom-Bolstad (senior-psychology) said people can visit the transit during its open hours from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays or stop by the center in HUB LL011 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be escorted to the transit room.

Along with clothing, Engstrom-Bolstad, who helps run the transit, said new binders bought by the center are also available for students. He said people are free to stop by and take whatever clothing they want.

Having become a sort of fashion icon within the center, Leone (sophomore-psychology) served as the show’s master of ceremonies. Decked out in a fully black and white outfit and makeup, Leone said the event shines a spotlight on a crucial resource for queer and trans students, while also providing an opportunity for members of the LGBTQ community to express themselves in a safe and affirming environment.

After learning about the opportunity to be a model in the show, Percy Rose said participating in the show and spreading more information about the center’s clothing transit was “meaningful” to him.

“The clothing transit has been pretty helpful for me in getting affirming clothing,” Rose (junior-digital art and media design) said. “As a trans person on campus, I know sharing resources like that is really important so other gender non-confirming individuals know they’re out there.”

Leo Luchkina, another model featured in the show, said being involved in the center’s fashion show not only allowed them to spread more information about the clothing transit, but it also provided them joy. Luchkina (freshman-art education) said they have also relied on the clothing transit to find affirming clothing, so they understand how helpful it is to have that resource.

Though they both said they were initially nervous to participate, Rose and Luchkina said the behind-the-scenes environment was “encouraging” and welcoming.

“For many students who are gender non-conforming or non-binary or trans, they might not have the resources to go out and get affirming clothing,” Rose said. “Having something like [the clothing transit] to give out affirming clothing and binders — it’s an invaluable resource for those who need it.”

