College can have a negative effect on students’ mental health. A busy time consisting of stress, grades and relationships can tear people up.

To help combat these effects, Penn State has become home to several clubs with goals to support students’ mental health — such as ReGeneration, DMAX, Rehabilitation and Human Services Student Organization and Lift The Mask Club.

For students who are worried about social pressure due to their mental health, Lift The Mask Club provides a place where they can “break the stigma around mental health conditions and mental illness,” according to LTMC President Emmaline Fogal.

“We do that by just meeting every other week and talking about different disorders,” Fogal (junior-psychology) said.

Despite the name, Lift The Mask Club is not a response to the coronavirus mask mandates at school, as the club was created before the pandemic in 2019, according to Fogal.

In fact, she said the pandemic has prevented LTMC from having its first meeting until this year.

Fogal said after the pandemic hit, they didn’t feel Zoom was “the best place” to share the topics they were talking about at the time.

However, now that meetings can take place in person, Fogal said LTMC will do its best to create a good environment for students to speak.

“We're kind of planning on making the group as close as possible so that people are comfortable just sharing their experiences,” she said.

Besides general meetings, Fogal said LTMC also aims to have more light-hearted meetings centered around having fun and destressing, such as laser tag or mini golf outings.

LTMC holds meetings at 6 p.m. every other Thursday and is open to all students.

“We're open to absolutely anybody who is really passionate about mental health and believes that there is a stigma around it [and] wants to help break that stigma,” Fogal said.

Moreover, DMAX Club offers help and support to students.

Lauren O’Rourke, the secretary of DMAX, said the club “focuses on promoting mental health and wellbeing through conversation, education and activities.”

Vice President of DMAX Yashvi Maniar said the executive board was excited to welcome new members at the Involvement Fair, describing her emotions of that day to be “a bit overwhelming.”

“We were really excited to get new signups, tell people about our club and get new members,” Maniar (junior-business management) said. “It was a new [experience] but definitely a good one.”

During the year of limited activities due to the pandemic, Social Media Manager Shahriar Rayhan said it was “very difficult” to engage people over Zoom and said being in person is “crucial” to the club moving forward.

“Being in person again [has] helped us out a ton, especially when it comes to something like mental health,” Rayhan (senior-supply chain management) said. “Just seeing other people can be a big break, making new friends on campus [and providing] a safe space.”

O’Rourke (sophomore-psychology) said club meetings are centered around being both informative and entertaining.

“We typically try to incorporate a little bit of education on certain topics, as well as activities to get people engaged — that way it doesn't feel like we're just lecturing about certain things,” O’Rourke said. “We really try to connect with people on a personal level as well.”

The primary aim of DMAX, according to Rayhan, is centered around “fostering new connections” between students.

“We don't want people to feel like it's another class at the end of their day. We’d like them to get up and move around [and to] have the ability to informally speak to everyone,” Rayhan said. “We want our club members to feel like they are doing something active every single time they're in a meeting, and they're not just passively sitting there.

Rayhan said the active engagement from club members serves two main benefits to the club, the first being that it “makes [the club] fun for everyone there.”

“The second thing is it makes [students] want to come back again,” Rayhan said. “From now on, every meeting that we plan is going to have a lot of activities that are [not] going to force but encourage our members to really get out there.”

President Christa Torchia said prospective members of DMAX do not need any past history of mental health issues to join or feel included.

“It's okay, if you've never experienced it yourself,” Torchia (senior-psychology) said. “I think it's important to have the knowledge and to be preventive and to be able to help others through learning about it.”

O'Rourke said DMAX’s goal is “trying to start those conversations with people.”

“I think fostering such an important, friendly [and] positive environment is key to breaking down not just the stigma [of] mental health but really getting people to engage with it and talk about it on a much deeper level.”

