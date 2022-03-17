When receiving a tour around Penn State’s campus, students will undoubtedly be told about the university’s renowned football team, the philanthropic efforts accumulated through THON and West Food District’s infamous chocolate chip cookies.

However, prospective students may not hear about the extent Penn State students and community members are involved with raising and utilizing service and facility dogs.

Most recently, Penn State’s Office of Veterans Programs welcomed a new addition to its staff in the form of a facility dog named Podrick who will be working to help students deal with post-traumatic stress disorder along with other conditions.

Beyond Podrick’s addition to the Penn State family, students and community members also serve as puppy raisers and sitters for the nonprofit organization Susquehanna Service Dogs, which is a program within Keystone Human Services.

Susquehanna Service Dogs has placed over 350 service and facility dogs since its opening in 1993, with its service area covering all of Pennsylvania and a four-hour driving radius from Granville, Pennsylvania, which is where the company’s main campus is located, according to Deb Tack, executive director of Susquehanna Service Dogs at Keystone Human Services.

“As we started on the campus with the idea of students [participating] as puppy raisers, it very easily branched into those in the [broader] college community,” Tack said. “It’s so great to involve everybody in the area.”

Facility dog “em-barks” into Penn State community

Renée Thornton-Roop, a senior director at the Penn State Office of Veterans Programs, said the Office of Veterans Programs started researching service dog programs in 2016 after watching students interact with a staff member’s dog on occasion.

“That’s when we started seeing how the students would interact and open up when they were around the dog,” Thornton-Roop said. “The dog just provided such an opportunity for them to be grounded when they were having other challenging discussions.”

Getting a facility dog “just wasn’t something that was feasible for our office” in the past, Thornton-Roop said.

However, she said the arrival of Eugene McFeely to the Office of Veterans Programs in 2017 gave them “more opportunity to engage folks in that conversation” and get the project going from there.

McFeely, senior director of Veteran Affairs and Services, said Thornton-Roop’s team completed extensive research into “the positive impact that a facility dog could have for our student community here and especially in the programs and services that we provide to the student veterans at Penn State.”

After cementing a plan, McFeely said they had to find the correct donor who held a “passion” for their project as well as complete subsequent university procedures.

Starting the coordination process, McFeely said the team approached Susquehanna Service Dogs because “it’s a Pennsylvania-based organization and mainly because you guys — the students — are puppy raisers here at Penn State” through the organization.

The initial desire was for “one of the puppies that was raised here on campus to eventually transition to being a facility dog,” McFeely said.

However, McFeely said they ended up receiving Podrick from a puppy raiser in the Philadelphia region through the help of Team Foster, which is a veteran nonprofit group that focuses on supporting servicemen and veterans with service animals.

“Even though it couldn’t be a puppy raised on campus by Susquehanna Service Dog puppy raisers, we still ended up having a connection with that other group,” McFeely said.

McFeely said the Student Veteran Center relocated in November 2019 from the third floor of the Boucke Building to a suite in Ritenour Building, which helped the department’s case for getting a service dog.

“So, the fact that we do have that facility that has an enclosed suite within Ritenour Building really helped with being able to advocate to have a facility dog here because it’s more conductive of an environment [that] allows for a more controlled interaction,” McFeely said.

McFeely said the Office of Veterans Programs finally matched with Podrick in February after a “long time frame” filled with training sessions and preparations.

“When Podrick walks around the lounge, people’s faces light up instantly — [they] want to interact and get out of their shell,” McFeely said.

Oftentimes, student veterans attend classes with a peer group much younger than themselves, McFeely said.

“I have done the college thing a very long time ago, and it’s a stressful environment, especially around the time that midterms hit and papers are due,” McFeely said. “A lot of times, our student veterans have other stressors [compared to] the typical student.”

So, Podrick can act as a “kind of de-stressor” and as a “nonjudgmental interaction on campus” for student veterans who may be struggling to adjust to student life, McFeely said.

McFeely said having Podrick in the office allows workers and volunteers to approach students who may be sitting in a corner by themselves and check in on how they’re doing.

In the future, McFeely said Podrick will be able to help students who may be dealing with a crisis or emotional struggle by being a source of comfort to pet and hold, especially when facing a challenging conversation that requires extensive emotional processing.

He said having a facility dog in the building acts as a “draw” to urge people to come into the center and initiate contact with help if need be.

Similar to the infamous Penn State squirrel “Sneezy” featured on various social media pages, McFeely said Podrick would act as a similar “point of connection and interest” for the campus community.

When a litter of future service-dog puppies are bred, they are typically named according to a theme, McFeely said, and in Podrick’s case, his litter was named based on “Game of Thrones” characters.

McFeely said the staff will likely use Podrick’s name origin — Podrick Payne from “Game of Thrones” — to “stoke community interest” and create a fun environment for the student veterans and employees.

In a similar manner, McFeely said some student veterans have approached him about starting an “Employee of the Month” program for the Office of Veterans Programs — but rather than rotating through staff members, having the monthly winner always be Podrick.

Thornton-Roop, who’s been helping Podrick adjust to the Ritenour Building and his new role as a facility dog, said “he’s done incredibly well” in acclimating to Penn State.

“One of the reasons why we felt so strongly that he was a good match is because he is such a mellow, easy dog that has a very calming presence about him,” Thornton-Roop said. “The transition period has actually been relatively easy. Obviously, he’s had to learn us, and we’ve had to learn him, but we actually — just last week since students weren’t here — started walking him around off-leash.”

Thornton-Roop said she’s had students come in and specifically request some “Podrick time” in order to see him in the lounge and relax after a long day.

In fact, Thornton-Roop said one student recently came into the office after a challenging exam and found comfort sitting with Podrick.

“He knows a pressure command where he’ll lay across the student’s lap to provide deep pressure and soothing, so he just laid across the young lady in the chair for about 10 minutes,” Thornton-Roop said.

After sitting and de-stressing with Podrick, Thornton-Roop said the student expressed lessened anxiety and increased feelings of comfort.

“The best way to put it is that the students are feeling very comfortable using him for what he was trained to do,” Thornton-Roop said. “The veteran population is not one that asks for help. Typically, you’re not going to see them coming in and saying, ‘I need some emotional support from this dog.’”

Thornton-Roop said Podrick has been a “bridge” for students that allows them to seek the help they need without blatantly requesting it or putting themselves out there beyond their comfort zone.

“It’s asking for help, but it’s also not asking for help,” Thornton-Roop said. “They’re just hanging out with the dog. It just feels good, and they can just relax.”

Beyond providing emotional support, Thornton-Roop said Podrick acts as a “conversation starter” and elicits “more laughter in the lounge” than she’s heard in a long time.

“It’s a good opportunity to build some connectedness among other folks in the community and for veterans to have an opportunity to destigmatize some of those thoughts folks have,” Thornton-Roop said.

Thornton-Roop said Podrick’s presence will hopefully “promote understanding of veterans at Penn State as a whole” and work to “bridge that military to civilian gap.”

“Everything he’s trained to do, he does very well, and it’s making such a difference already,” Thornton-Roop said. “And it’s only been a month.”

McFeely said Penn State’s program has the opportunity “to look outside the norms” of what facilities typically provide to the veteran community and instead can promote “cutting-edge” services through Podrick’s presence.

“I can maybe name on one hand a number of service dogs that are in veteran facilities on campuses across the U.S.,” McFeely said. “So, to take that step to do something to engage the students in a different way is really awesome.”

Community reacts to Podrick’s presence

Tack said she’s excited to see the impact Podrick will leave on veterans, active military and military-affiliated students at Penn State as he begins his role as a facility dog on campus.

“It’s so great that our dogs are able to have such a different [and] extensive impact on the community,” Tack said. “Instead of raising the puppy, these veterans — and other military-affiliated students that come into that office — will be able to interact with Podrick and engage on a more personal level, which will hopefully help them become more integrated into the local community.”

Tack said she was at the Office of Veterans Programs on Podrick’s arrival day, and when Podrick arrived, she said the atmosphere was amazing.

“Oh my gosh, you’ve never seen as many smiling, happy people,” Tack said. “Everyone couldn’t wait to see him.”

Tack said the Office of Veterans Programs worked “really hard to be able to get a dog into their program,” and now that he’s arrived, she said they likely want to “shout it from the rooftops” to get the word out to the Penn State community who could benefit from Podrick’s presence.

With Podrick serving in a “facility role” within the Office of Veterans Programs, Susan Lechtanski, a volunteer program assistant for the Roar for More program and 1997 Penn State geological and earth sciences graduate, said many military-affiliated students can be helped at an individual level.

“The dogs are very in tune to PTSD and can help distract their attention away and create safe space around them — making a personal bubble for that person,” Lechtanski said.

Lechtanski said having a facility dog on campus will allow many students to feel more at home in State College.

“I think it’s amazing that he’s here and part of our Penn State family now,” Lechtanski said. “For our veterans who are suffering from PTSD or are even having a physical disability from serving our country, dogs can do so many things.”

Lechtanski said Podrick’s handler will be able to help direct him in aiding the veterans with whatever situation or issue is transpiring.

“They’ve been through a lot,” Lechtanski said. “The typical veteran student — they are not your traditional students. They’re typically a little bit older than your average college students. They may have been in active war serving our country. So, they have had a very different experience than most, but dogs can help them make that adjustment into college life.”

Lechtanski said it’s important to note that Podrick is a service dog — not a therapy dog — because although “all dogs provide some level of therapy,” comfort and emotional support, service dogs are “providing very specific cues” that in this case may help those with PTSD.

“Animals are so in tune to humans and able to help, so I think it’s so great that we have one on campus and that this program exists to give people that help they may need,” Lechtanski said.

Coron Mains, a front-desk worker at the Office of Veterans Programs, said he’s directly seen the positive impact of Podrick’s arrival on campus within his work environment, his colleagues and the regulars who come into the office.

Mains (junior-film production) said he’s heard frequent discussions about the Office of Veterans Programs getting a service dog, but “this year was finally the icing on the cake” since Podrick’s arrival was confirmed and all the logistical matters were settled.

When Mains first saw Podrick walk into the office in mid-February, he said his primary reaction was excitement because he hadn’t seen a dog for a while since he’s been on campus.

A couple days after Podrick’s arrival, Mains said Podrick’s mother was also brought into the office, which was “very pleasing to see.”

Since he works the front desk, Mains said he’s seen “pretty much everybody’s reaction” to Podrick walking around the office and being introduced to the community.

“Everybody just had that reaction people [typically] do when they see a puppy,” Mains said. “It just brings a smile to people’s faces when they see a dog, so that’s definitely a positive thing.”

Mains said Podrick’s been getting acquainted and adjusted to the building’s environment and the standards expected of him in different circumstances.

For instance, Mains said Podrick’s being taught when to approach people and when to wait back for a cue from his handler.

“They have to take the service dog around the whole building so he gets familiar with it,” Mains said. “He’s getting the muscle memory to know this area and to know when to approach people and complete certain duties.”

Mains said Podrick has “changed the environment” of the building, especially for many employees who “feel more comfortable” with a dog in the building and enjoy the “positive vibe” he brings with him to every room.

“People often look at pets as a source of therapy when they’re alone or depressed,” Mains said. “Those who don’t have a pet here with them can come here and see Podrick as a reminder of their own pets at home.”

Service dogs “paws-itively” impact student puppy raiser

Beyond receiving a service dog to help military-affiliated students in the Penn State community, many students have also been heavily involved in the puppy raising and puppy-sitting processes and know first-hand the positive impact service dogs can have on people.

Tack said being a puppy raiser entails its fair share of challenges, but many students and community members participate in order to raise dogs like Podrick who can go on to serve impactful roles for individuals and communities.

She said the experience is — at the same time — extremely “fulfilling” to participate in, which leads many participants to return to raise other dogs or puppy sit for current raisers.

Through the volunteer puppy raiser program, Tack said community members volunteer to raise a puppy “from the time they are 9 months old until they’re about a year and a half old” when the dogs enter the advanced training program for six months.

The advanced training program is similar to a school schedule with the dogs attending training Monday through Friday and having the option to go home with their puppy raiser over the weekend, Tack said.

Tack said the advanced training program helps puppy raisers get used to “not having the dog with them all the time” and “adjust to the fact that the dog will be moving on to the next part of its career.”

As a puppy raiser herself, Tack said the process of giving up the dog for its future career is always challenging.

“It’s hard, but when you see what the dog does — I would do it again and again,” Tack said. “I would do it just to see how those dogs change people’s lives.”

Tack said the dogs are placed as service or facility dogs once they reach approximately 2 years old, which is a “bittersweet” experience for many puppy raisers.

“There’s so much joy that it helps with the part that’s hard,” Tack said.

Tack said the organization typically places dogs twice a year — usually during the fall and spring semesters — with new and returning puppy raisers.

She said the new batch of puppies came late this year “due to nature,” so the program is distributing the puppies later than the normal schedule.

“What was really great is when we started partnering with Penn State and the local Roar for More program, our pool of puppy raisers expanded,” Tack said. “And what we learned is a puppy being raised on a college campus exposes them to — I can’t even describe how many — different things that they wouldn’t normally see in someone’s house.”

She said student puppy raisers expose their puppies to different environments than a typical volunteer could, ranging from attending classes and small events to apartment and dorm life, rather than a home environment.

She said puppy raising within a college environment “gives the dogs a leg up” and “exposes them to really exciting opportunities” that aid in their training for future service positions.

For instance, Tack said many puppies get experience traveling on a shuttle bus to get to different places on campus, which is an activity that “most people don’t do on a daily basis” but could be helpful experience for the dog’s future career.

Besides puppy raisers, Tack said puppy-sitters are another form of volunteers needed in the local community to maintain the program’s functioning.

Puppy-sitters are trained volunteers who help watch the puppies when their puppy raisers are unable to complete their typical duties — whether due to professional obligations, vacations or other factors, according to Tack.

“We found that with having student puppy raisers, we need to have some puppy-sitters because when there is a big Penn State event, all of the students will go straight to the football game or THON and need a puppy sitter to watch their [dog],” Tack said.

Tack said the puppy raising experience teaches life skills to raisers and helps bind the community together with a common mission in mind: to effectively raise the puppies so they can grow up to serve as facility and service dogs to positively change people’s lives.

“I love the opportunity that it gives not only our community members but our students too,” Tack said. “It’s a great thing to be able to have had the experience of raising a puppy. It’s a full-time job. I admire all the students that do it because I know when I was in college, there was no way I could.”

Before a puppy attends a college class, Tack said the course instructor typically needs to give approval, and the student needs to be “mindful” because puppies have short attention spans.

“Of course, we never want raising a puppy to interfere with a student’s learning and their studies,” Tack said. “So, it’s really about making sure that the puppy is ready to go and that the student is ready to take them.”

When students apply to graduate schools or move out into the workforce, Tack said “being able to put ‘puppy raising’ on a resume stands out because most people haven’t done that and raised a dog for an assistance program.”

Tack said puppy raising is an applicable experience for everyone and not just students in animal science or biomedical majors.

“Raising a puppy is about patience and perseverance,” Tack said. “It’s so much reward but with a lot of challenges.”

Tack said the organization attended an event during Homecoming Weekend and saw “hundreds and hundreds of students” who stopped by and expressed their love of dogs and how much they missed their own pets at college.

“If we had the space and if we had the capacity to be able to place a puppy with everybody who was interested in it, we would have a lot more than we [currently] do,” Tack said.

Susquehanna Service Dogs coordinates new puppy raisers

Lechtanski said individuals interested in joining the program as a puppy raiser must fill out an application providing information about themselves for review.

Once the application is completed, she said interested parties must observe a class session to better understand the program’s setup. Lechtanski said this step is followed by a scheduled home interview and inspection visit.

When analyzing where to place the puppies, Lechtanski said the decision depends on a variety of factors.

Lechtanski said the organization places puppies in university residence halls, but each placement is evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure the room setup would accommodate a growing puppy and is “suitable” for the puppy’s development.

She said some high-rise apartments can pose problems for the puppy raising because “elevators are not really conductive to potty training,” especially if a student lives on a top floor of the building compared to a lower one where a raiser could “scoop up a puppy and run down the stairs quickly” if necessary.

However, Lechtanski said the variety of housing locations and setups in State College — especially those resided in by Penn State students — provides puppies with different learning opportunities to help prepare for service.

“Our physical campus provides so many opportunities for us to help our dogs learn those different techniques,” Lechtanski said.

During the home visit process, Lechtanski said the organization makes sure all household members are present and “on board” with the puppy raising process — even if the other residents will not be providing and helping to raise the dog.

In the case of college students, Lechtanski said the household typically entails the students and their roommates.

“That puppy is still going to impact [the housemate’s] life whether they like it or not — whether that’s the puppy crying in the middle of the night during the potty-training phase or having an accident on the floor — that’s going to have an impact on the roommate’s life whether they’re part of the process or not,” Lechtanski said.

Lechtanski said she often advises students to vacuum more frequently or purchase lint rollers for their roommates in an effort to alleviate inconveniences that develop from puppy raising.

During the puppy raising process, Lechtanski said particular guidelines are recommended to ensure the dogs are developing appropriately and not endangering their future health outcomes.

For instance, Lechtanski said all of the puppies are prescribed a particular diet of Purina Pro Plan and advised to use particular toys — while staying away from others.

“You don’t really want them jumping off of things or coming up to catch things like balls or frisbees,” Lechtanski said. “The toys should be rolled on the floor, not tossed up in the air because it’s not good for their growing joints.”

Lechtanski said puppy raisers are also encouraged to use everyday objects as toys — like a dollar store metal serving spoon — because “the puppies need to learn how to have metal in their mouths [even though] it’s not their first choice” because they may need the skill for their future job.

“You don’t know what that dog is going to grow up to do and what kind of service they will be [responsible] for,” so they need to be prepared for different scenarios and jobs, Lechtanski said.

Although the puppy raiser is responsible for purchasing toys, food and treats, Lechtanski said Susquehanna Service Dogs helps cover the major expenses of health care.

Lechtanski said the organization also receives donations at times, which helps relieve the financial burden from some puppy raisers.

Lechtanski said the puppy raisers and future service dog owners meet up at various occasions — like a group breakfast — before the program concludes and the transition of ownership transpires.

Susquehanna Service Dogs hosts a graduation ceremony every year in which the puppy raiser “ceremonially” passes the leash onto the dog’s future owner, Lechtanski said.

“The partners have already been with their dog for several months at this point, but this is the formal, ceremonial aspect of the program, and it’s always super, super emotional,” Lechtanski said.

After completing the program, Lechtanski said the dog’s new partner decides the type of relationship they will have with the puppy raiser and the extent of contact that will be maintained — if any at all.

In her own experience of puppy raising, Lechtanski said she’s been very “fortunate” because she’s been able to see the dog she helped breed when the owner goes on vacation or is unable to have their dog with them for particular situations.

“I’ve been able to take my dog back — or rather take their dog — at times and watch them, which is a wonderful opportunity to have,” Lechtanski said. “That relationship is different for every person.”

Besides changing the lives of those they later serve, Lechtanski said “something they don’t tell you is that the dogs also change the raisers lives — giving them a different perspective about trying to put somebody else first and taking care of a little creature that 100% depends on you for all of its basic care.”

Lechtanski said puppy raising gives college students the experience of prioritizing their life and “making these tough choices” of whether they should go to the bar with friends or go spend time with their puppy that they haven’t seen all day due to classes and work.

She said being a puppy raiser involves “putting something else first” before one’s own wants or desires, which can entail “sacrifice” and adjustments to one’s daily life.

As a Penn State alumna herself, Lechtanski said she could not have done the job during her academic career like so many students do currently because “it’s a huge responsibility to manage” and “a lot of juggling your time.”

Students “purr-sue” puppy raising on Penn State’s campus

Student Maia Katz said she always knew she wanted to be a puppy raiser, even during her college search that led her to attend Penn State.

Katz (senior-veterinary and biomedical science) said “the ultimate reason” she desired to be a puppy raiser is to be able to combine something she loves — working with animals — with membership in an organization “where everyone has the same mindset of trying to change someone’s life for the better.”

She said she’s raised a golden retriever puppy named Charlotte completely by herself as well as a puppy named Elaine for roughly two months.

“Seeing all the hard work pay off is a very rewarding feeling,” Katz said. “The endless good times keep going.”

Until she’s ready to raise a puppy again, Katz has been puppy-sitting — watching other service dogs-in-training — as well as helping “start” puppies until they find a permanent raiser.

Katz said she always enjoys taking the puppies-in-training out in public because she knows “how much of a difference they can make” and enjoys seeing people’s reaction to them.

“It’s always a great moment when I can get other people interested in raising and learning about my work,” Katz said.

Katz said raising a puppy in the dorm complexes required great responsibility and patience because “sometimes [the dogs] will cry in their crate until they’re used to the environment, and you have to deal with surrounding neighbors” and make sure the situation is not too disruptive or disturbing.

“It can also be a challenge if the dogs might not get something as quickly [as you’d like] or if they’re not really motivated to train and learn,” Katz said. “The biggest challenge is figuring out what works best for your dog.”

Katz said she had difficulty training Charlotte at first until she finally found “the magical treat that was Goldfish [Crackers]” that got her to want to work.

“Everyone’s had their ups and downs,” Katz said. “Sometimes they go through stages where you know they know what you’re asking them to do, but they’re not doing it. But that’s just like any normal dog, and as they get older, they mature a little more.”

When her puppy failed to behave properly in public, Katz said she took it as an opportunity to better understand “what they needed to work on” and “how to make the situation better” through further training.

Dealing with a sick puppy is also an adjustment and a source of stress for new puppy raisers, Katz said.

Although she had experience and knew how to deal with a sick dog, Katz said she was a “nervous wreck” when her dog got sick for the first time because she knew she bore the “sole responsibility” and had to provide the best care.

Katz said she received her first puppy-in-training at the beginning of the pandemic, which was a “learning curve for the whole service dog program.”

Due to the pandemic guidelines, Katz said she had to embrace different techniques to teach her puppy different skills and techniques.

For instance, Katz said she trained her puppy to patiently sit under her desk to simulate similar classroom and work experiences that were missed amid the pandemic.

Katz said she would also do training sessions outside of her apartment building so her dog could get used to distractions found in public settings.

She said the training process requires the “slow, patient building” of skills — especially when training in crowded public spaces.

“It took a while for [Charlotte] to be good at grocery shopping, and now she’s a rock star,” Katz said. “The pet store is always the hardest place to take them, so I would always avoid that for a little bit and take the dogs to less [crowded] public places like HomeGoods.”

Katz said the first dog she trained for Susquehanna Service Dogs, Charlotte, was medically discharged from the service dog program due to mild hip dysplasia and could not go on to serve as a facility dog at a local school.

After Charlotte was discharged from the program, Katz said she was given the opportunity to adopt her, which was an easy decision for her to make.

Since Charlotte is trained “to change people’s lives because of her calm demeanor and how sweet she is,” Katz said she’s working on getting Charlotte — and herself — certified as a therapy dog team.

Once certified, Katz said her goal is to take Charlotte to nursing home facilities and hospitals so she can still provide aid to community members despite not being a service or facility dog.

When looking back at her experiences with the program, Katz said “there are highs and lows, but once you get past the challenges, it’s 100% worth it.”

Katz said she experienced some self-doubts when beginning her puppy raising journey.

However, she said puppy raising is a learning experience that “everyone is capable of doing” as long as they “do not give up on themselves.”

“Every person [will have] struggles because no dog is completely smooth sailing,” Katz said. “I thought training a brand-new puppy would be easier than it was, but I’m grateful for the experience because now I know how to train service dogs, and I know what to do differently down the line when I train in the future.”

In regard to Podrick’s new role on campus, Katz said she’s “been waiting so long for them to get a service dog” to benefit the community members.

“It’s extra special because he is one of our newest clients at the veterinary office I work at,” Katz said. “So, it’ll be nice to see him come in there.”

Katz said Podrick’s presence on campus will “just bring a lot more smiles” to people’s faces and better remind students of home where they may have always had friendly dogs nearby.

“In general, just seeing students and community members’ dogs on campus or downtown can change a student’s day,” Katz said. “If someone sees a dog, they may just smile or even ask if they can greet it. The experience turns into a good training session for the dog, but it also makes a person happy.

“He will just brighten everyone’s day a little more.”

