The Lion Ambassadors will bring back its annual “Haunted Valley” Penn State event on Oct. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House.

Occurring during family weekend, the Lion Ambassadors will lead the history-based ghost tours around Penn State’s campus, according to a Penn State Alumni Association release, starting at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to walk through the haunted and historic University House, according to the release, which is the oldest standing structure on campus and has been home to 11 university presidents.

“The event is a unique, fun-filled experience for the entire family," Emma Chan, a Lion Ambassador, said in the release."We are excited to share some of Penn State’s spooky history and give families the opportunity to participate in some fun fall traditions."

Lion Ambassadors is an organization that aims “to communicate Penn State’s history and personality” to prospective students through informational tours and events, according to its website.

Haunted Valley is free and open to the public.

