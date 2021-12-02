Penn State Libraries tells stories new and old with ‘Openings’ art exhibition

Penn State University Libraries has opened its doors — and books — for students to learn and engage with its newest exhibition.

The showcase is entitled “OPENINGS: Highlights from the Eberly Family Special Collections Library” and is located next to the Starbucks within the Pattee and Paterno Library. The exhibition will remain open until Jan. 14.

The exhibition features 21 “openings,” which include rare and dated books, art pieces, boxes and folders. The exhibition is located at 104 Paterno Library and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekdays. The pieces in the exhibition are all part of the Eberly Family Special Collections Library.

The library’s Lead Curator and Exhibitions Coordinator Clara Drummond said the exhibition is much different than an art gallery, as the materials it showcases are “openings” — they can’t show the entire book or artifact at once.

“Our materials are either books, but sometimes they are sheets of paper and documents in boxes, so we have to open that box or choose a folder to give a little peek for viewers,” Drummond said. “It’s the idea of openings, that we can’t show everything.”

Drummond said the items on view can be looked at more closely within the Reading Room, which is adjacent to the exhibition gallery, by making an appointment through the library’s website.

“It’s everything from medieval manuscripts that are 550 years old to contemporary books that were made a few years ago,” Drummond said. “So you get a wide variety of items within the exhibition.”

Jennifer Meehan, head of the Eberly Family Special Collections Library, said the exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to connect Penn State students with original materials that are rare, unique and distinct from what can be found in the rest of the library.

“We invite students of all ages to come to the Special Collections Library, explore the ‘Openings’ exhibition,” Meehan said via email, “to discover, create and tell your own stories from the materials you encounter here.”

Student Eilyse Scanlon recently visited the exhibition and said she enjoyed the uniqueness of each piece, as each was different from the next.

“When I was in the library last week, I noticed the sign and wanted to check it out for myself,” Scanlon (junior-business) said. “I was amazed by the work displayed — each one had its own story to tell.”

Scalon said she had never been to an exhibition in the library, so she was thoroughly surprised when she walked into the “Openings” exhibition.

“I wanted to see what it was all about,” Scalon said. “I was surprised that Penn State had all these unique and older pieces for students to look at and learn from.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

The hottest cold-weather activities in and around State College | Blog It seems as soon as it arrived, the autumn season is over once again. And much to the distre…