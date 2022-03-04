The social and political tensions of the World War II and the international impact of the Holocaust on the U.S. present a story sometimes overlooked.

On display now through March 10, a traveling exhibit in the Pattee Library’s Leisure Reading Room presents a different approach to the historical analysis of the American reaction to the Holocaust.

Originally curated for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum by Daniel Greene, an adjunct professor at Northwestern University, the exhibit “examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s,” according to the library’s website.

Called “Americans and the Holocaust,” the exhibit consists of several large X-shaped dividers with pictures and text highlighting a range of topics pertinent to the time from immigration and European refugees, war efforts, public support and the public’s understanding of the ongoing Holocaust.

The exhibit also features several interactive display stands that give viewers more localized context into the war. For example, one display shows past headlines from local newspapers around the country.

In addition to a physical exhibit, a more comprehensive online exhibit is available through the Holocaust Museum’s website.

Tara Grove, librarian for Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures, said the exhibit takes a closer look at how Americans across the country were responding to the Holocaust. She said the exhibit helps posit truth on how Americans actually responded.

Through polls, news articles, propaganda artwork, letters, documents and more, Grove said by looking at the past, people may be able to better understand the present state of the world.

“We hope we’ll spark discussions about how we react to current events,” Grove said. “I think we can learn from how Americans reacted to the Holocaust, as we think about more current events.”

In addition to the main exhibit, the Eberly Family Special Collections Library has curated a companion viewing experience, which includes pieces found within its own collection highlighting centuries worth of Jewish history.

The exhibit, aptly titled “Jewish Histories,” features culturally significant documents and records that can date back to the 15th century. While the exhibit doesn’t primarily focus on the Holocaust, it does contain several noteworthy pieces from the era, including the Kirschner Family Papers, a collection of letters from Jewsish people and families pleading for help to immigrate to the U.S.

Grove said to bring the traveling exhibit to Penn State, it all began with an application in 2019. From there, Penn State Libraries was picked as one of 50 libraries across the nation to host the exhibit. She said having the opportunity to host the exhibit gives the local Penn State and State College communities a chance to see an invaluable part of American history they may otherwise not have had a chance to see.

For Tobias Brinkmann, it’s important to note that the title of the exhibit focuses directly on “Americans” rather than “America.”

Brinkmann, director of Jewish studies at Penn State, said the exhibit narrows down on the general public in America and how their reactions shaped the perspectives of the war.

Additionally, Brinkmann said the exhibit points out some of the uglier truths of American responses to the war and the Holocaust.

From polls showing Americans’ lack of support for getting involved to the refusal of Jewish and European immigrants fleeing the Nazis, Brinkmann said the exhibit doesn’t shy away from exposing the full depth of American history.

With a focus of “regular” Americans, Brinkmann said the exhibit does a lot to uncover the ignorance of many in the U.S. toward the Holocaust.

“I think it's really important to provide more background,” Brinkmann said. “This exhibition is really great because it provides a different perspective on the Holocaust. So, this is not so much about what is actually going on in Europe, it's more about how Americans saw that — how they responded to that.”

Bettina Brandt, a teaching professor of German and Jewish studies, said via email that the exhibit “turns away” from typical tellings of American history that place the nation at the forefront of ending the war and liberating those in concentration camps.

Instead, Brandt said it places more historical context into the narrative and gives viewers the chance to really understand how the U.S. initially reacted to the war.

The exhibit focuses on the questions of how ordinary Americans reacted to the complicated questions posed by the war, Brandt said. Through “Americans and the Holocaust,” Brandt said there is a clear picture of what information Americans at the time knew, how they felt and the decisions that were or were not made.

Brandt said looking at the exhibit now gives people an opportunity to reflect on current events — particularly with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This exhibition is important because it doesn’t offer easy answers to complicated questions,” Brandt said. “With antisemitism on the rise worldwide — rampant historical revisionism driving the current war against Ukraine, a country from where 660,000 refugees have fled as of [Tuesday] — this exhibition remains more relevant than ever for the world we live in today.”

