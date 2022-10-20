Penn State encourages students to celebrate their bodies during the annual Love Your Body Week, which is celebrated from Oct. 24-28 with events and programs dedicated to body care and appreciation such as presentations, speakers and body-positive fitness classes.

To precede the week, the university hosted a watch party of the webinar “Say It Brave on Campus: Smashing Diet Culture on Love Your Body Day” on Oct. 19.

The webinar focused on bringing education and resources to college communities.

According to Shannon Kopp, a national recovery advocate at the Eating Disorder Recovery Center, the watch party and its speakers and audience members are “making a difference and spreading the message 'it’s OK to not be OK.'"

Kopp said that she and those involved in the webinar are “so grateful for the work [students] are doing to end mental health stigma on campus."

McCall Dempsey, the director of Southern Smash and one of four speakers at the webinar, presented a slideshow consisting of questions for the other three panelists and herself to answer.

The webinar began with the question of what each panelist viewed as “diet culture” and how it “showed up for [them] in college."

Lindsey Hall, a National Mental Health Advocate and writer, answered first.

“Where didn’t it show up in college is more of the question,” Hall said. “Diet culture was just the way of being among my friend group — it was infused in every conversation one way or another."

Hall said that she and many of her friends were so focused on looking a certain way in college that it impacted their eating habits, drinking habits and relationships with each other.

“Diet culture is what kept me small. It was what kept me from pursuing my interests or my hobbies," Hall said.

Panelist Eric Dorsa, a National Mental Health Advocate and a drag queen, said that diet culture made them learn their “own values in life,” and that they identify diet culture as anything that tries to convince them that their body or appearance is "a currency."

“The opposite of diet culture is belonging,” Dorsa said. “Belonging to yourself, feeling like you belong in your life, and letting go of the things that make you feel like you don’t."

Panelist Carrie Zhang, who founded the Asian Mental Health Project, referred to diet culture as “an industry that has been built upon years and years and years” of insecurities.

Following this initial question, Dempsey went on to pose the next question: “How are we smashing diet culture? And with that, what does it mean to love your body?”

This time, Zhang was the first to answer.

“Smashing diet culture to me is really about unlearning a lot," Zhang said. "We see it everywhere. [Diet culture is] with us all of the time."

Zhang explained that it is still “really hard to admit” that she loves herself, but said that “love means caring for [herself] and showing up for [herself]."

“Allowing yourself to play and feel joy is love, and love isn’t always on this pedestal,” Zhang said. “My body showing up for me every day and overcoming whatever the hell I went through in college is love”.

Dorsa answered the question by discussing the “commodity of loving yourself," which works as an industry by “cheapening what you already have inside you, telling you that you don’t have it, and trying to sell it back to you in some way."

“You’re going to have a relationship with you for your whole life,” Dorsa said. “You don’t have to have an eating disorder to have a messed-up relationship with your body or food, and that’s a myth I’d really like to smash in diet culture."

Hall reflected back on her time in college and the ways in which she “used [her] body as a way to feel accepted."

“I didn’t like that people would say ‘You’re so weird,'" Hall said. "I felt if I looked a certain way that was accepted, my weirdness would exist in a way that was also more accepted."

Now, Hall said she focuses on her appreciation for parts of her body that people don’t normally “think about."

“I am so grateful that my hands know how to play a piano and I have a brain that tells my fingers how to play that keyboard,” Hall said. “That is so much more important to me in this place in my life than if my stomach looks a certain way."

Dempsey then posed the final question, which was “What would you tell your college self now?”

Dorsa said that they would want to tell their college self that “there is no finish line, and [college is] a time to honor yourself enough to let go of the things you don’t agree with."

Hall focused again on the way diet culture and her eating disorder kept her from her hobbies and interests.

“College is such a finite time, and if I could just go back and learn and be present for it,” Hall said. “Go learn, take those classes, take that extra creative writing class."

Zhang said she would tell her college self that she is “already of value."

"Your existence is beautiful and wonderful and a light and a joy," she said. “One day you’re going to see you're not just valued for your body, or just the achievements you bring back to your parents — you are valued intrinsically for who you are."

Dempsey said that though there is “no cure to an eating disorder, no cure to self-doubt, depression, or anxiety,” using the “superpower of awareness” can help people to recognize the way they are comparing themselves to others.

“Society pegs us to go to war with our bodies instead of digging a little deeper and asking ourselves what’s going on,” Dempsey said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE