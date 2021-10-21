Indian Culture and Language Club is back with another event. This time, the members are inviting the Penn State community to celebrate Diwali with them on Nov. 6.

Shashwat Shekhar, president of ICLC, said Diwali — which is also known as the festival of lights — is one of the most famous festivals in India.

“We are celebrating this auspicious occasion with a night filled with a music performance by Jay Sean, traditional Indian food and a Bollywood DJ,” Shekhar (senior-computer science) said.

Amisha Chander, public relations chair of ICLC, also said ICLC is providing a home for students who cannot visit their families during Diwali.

“We try to have different groups perform and show off all the talent that’s here on campus and then progress onto our artist of the year, Jay Sean, where he’ll perform some of his hits, and everyone can enjoy,” Chander (sophomore-finance) said.

Chander said Diwali is important in the Hindu culture because “it stems from one of the epics that demonstrates the win of good over evil,” and they worship those mentioned in the story.

The background story of Diwali involves deities Ram and Laxman who work alongside Hindu god Hanuman, “who personifies bravery and selflessness,” to save the kidnapped Sita from King Ravana, according to Chander.

“In the end, after a hard battle, Lord Ram succeeds and is able to bring back Sita, and everyone celebrates the win of good over evil,” Chander said. “As celebrations, we decorate our houses, buy presents, put up loads of lights to welcome them home, pray and eat loads of good food.”

Shekhar said ICLC has started selling tickets for the event as of Wednesday, and there are a limited number of tickets for this event.

According to Shekar, tickets are $10 for Penn State students and $15 for all others. The club is selling tickets at the HUB-Robeson Center or through its Instagram.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. in the HUB’s Alumni Hall, and the club will post more updates on its Instagram leading to the event.

