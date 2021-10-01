Garba season is back and the Indian Culture & Language Club — or ICLC — is welcoming the Penn State community to celebrate.

According to Shashwat Shekhar, president of ICLC, Garba is a traditional Indian festival that “celebrates female divinity in over nine nights filled with traditional music, food and Dandiya dance.”

Shekhar (senior-computer science) said ICLC will host Garba this year at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, and there will be “a bunch of Indian snacks and drinks.”

"On this night, we celebrate fertility, honor womanhood and pay respect to any of an array of mother goddesses,” Shekhar said.

Paridhi Khandelwal, vice president of ICLC, said Garba originated from Gujarat, India, and is “danced around this symbol to honor the fact that all humans have the divine energy of Devi — women divinity — within them.”

"This dance form is mainly done during Navaratri — nine nights. Navaratri is to celebrate the victory of good over evil. It's a lot of fun during these nine days. We have all kinds of carnivals across the whole country,” Khandelwal (senior-computational data sciences) said. “It’s amazing to see how the whole country is lit up and decorated.”

Shekhar said ICLC will also host a “traditional music band” called Medley Entertainment.

“At PSU, ICLC is celebrating Garba to give the PSU community a taste of the festivities and for all the Indians to feel like a home away from home,” Khandelwal said.

To attend this event, click here to register.

