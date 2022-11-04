There are plenty of dining options at Penn State’s campus, but there’s one place where hospitality students and professors work together to create, manage and learn about the restaurant industry.

Cafe Laura is a student-run, on-campus restaurant that offers a fast-paced restaurant at lunchtime and several themed dinners in the evenings throughout the semester.

Students studying hospitality management are required to take two courses: Hospitality Management 330 and Hospitality Management 430, and both integrate content into the daily operations of the cafe, according to the Penn State Bulletin.

Samantha Li is currently in the HM 330 class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Li (junior-hospitality management) said each week the students have a “different role” at the restaurant.

She said she has the opportunity to be at the deli station and the salad bar and have the managerial role, depending on the week.

“They do a lot of recipe creation and put a lot of their practice from other classes into play,” HM 330 professor Mitchell Lawson said.

Li said the menu is different each week and includes a homestyle section, action station, soup section and a sandwich section.

According to Li, professors put the students in groups of five or six, and each week one of these groups takes on the managerial role, where they decide on the menu.

The students are able to have “complete freedom” when choosing the dishes, and they also come up with the recipes, Lawson said.

One of the “larger challenges” for students, according to Lawson, is the manager role.

Lawson said being able to “delegate and manage” rather than “trying to do it yourself” is useful for hospitality management students.

“Oftentimes, you can’t get experience with managing until you get a true position as a manager, so this gives them that opportunity,” Lawson said.

Li also said she finds managing to be the “hardest job.”

“It’s a lot of things going on at once,” Li said. “It can be very chaotic.”

For Li, the redeeming factor of managing is that “it’s not just one person managing the entire class, it’s five people managing [together].”

Her favorite job at Cafe Laura is working the “back of house, because it’s great seeing how it works,” she said.

“Let’s just say the front is running out of something, you’ll kind of see how the operation works,” Li said. “You see the pacing.”

Students in this course are required to take the ServSafe exam, which is a food protection manager certification.

“If you’re in hospitality in general, you’ll encounter being involved with food and beverage, and knowing these things in ServSafe. . . will get you a better idea on how things will work,” Li said.

According to Lawson, HM 330 is “oriented toward a faster paced lunch experience.”

This course is a prerequisite for HM 430, which is “a dinner theme” that brings an “upscale environment.”

Spencer Berkowitz is currently in HM 430 and said taking HM 330 is “needed” for 430, “or else you’ll be completely lost.”

Berkowitz (senior-hospitality management) is at Cafe Laura once a week from 1:25 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m.

He said the students are either working in the kitchen, on the line, as a utility person, as a prep cook, dishwasher, server or manager.

Berkowitz said his favorite job at Cafe Laura is “being a line cook.”

He said this role requires the students to “stay focused on what [they] have to do and make sure [they’re] on time with when to start cooking.”

Lawson said working in the back can be more challenging in HM 430 because it’s a “table side service experience,” and each table order needs to come out at the same time.

“Working some of those back-of-the-house positions, [the students] really get tested and get to learn,” Lawson said. “The most beneficial type of role.”

Lawson said HM 430 “has a really strong theme feel, and the students do a great job of coming up with ideas.”

Berkowitz considers the manager role to be the hardest because it requires “a lot more responsibility.”

Each week, a different group of students is required to hold the manager role, and each group has to host two dinners.

According to Berkowitz, the group must pick a theme and write recipes, set the tables, create a centerpiece and print menus to match the theme.

Berkowitz said his group’s theme is called “Book It,” which connects “cuisine to classic literature.”

“We had to print out menus, had to make these little bookmarks to put on each table, these little note cards that have quotes from different classic novels,” he said. “We had to go to the library and pick out 120 different classic novels, so we could stack them on the table as a centerpiece.”

In addition, the managers must reach out to “target demographics” for their themed dinners, Berkowitz said.

Based on his classic literature-themed dinner, Berkowitz said his group reached out to various professors and student book clubs.

Berkowitz said while the class “is a huge undertaking,” the “controlled chaos of Cafe Laura is something that some students wouldn’t experience had they not taken the class.”

Both classes are “a lot more than just a cooking class,” Lawson said, and “you get both aspects of management and service.”

“It taught me that you’ll never know everything about the kitchen, but at least getting a grasp of how the operation works from the inside out,” Berkowitz said. “It really helps you understand what goes into it, the amount of work it really takes.”

