Penn State began homecoming week with Allen Street Jam, a street festival celebrated by students and State College residents alike.

Taking place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, the event featured live performances, food and games.

Bella Carlo, a Homecoming captain, worked for alumni relations at Allen Street Jam.

“The purpose of [Allen Street Jam] is to showcase the talent we have in the area,” Carlo (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Many of the performances throughout the day were chosen to accomplish this goal, including the local band Caledonia.

“Our good friend called us up and asked us if we wanted to be a part of the show,” Bill Ryan, a Penn State 2020 graduate and Caledonia lead singer said. “We’re Penn State alumni and local to the area, so it seemed like a great event to be a part of.”

Caledonia performed from 3:30 p.m to 4:15 p.m.

Other musical acts featured throughout the day included Corner Brothers, Chris Bell Band and Donny Burns & the Third Degree.

Among other live performances was a dance competition featuring nine different Penn State dance groups.

Penn State Homecoming also announced the homecoming courts at Allen Street Jam and noted that voting for the student court ends on Oct. 19.

Penn State Homecoming staff expressed their goal of displaying the community’s talents, explaining that it is a way to help bring students and residents together for the week.

Hunter Dorfner, who worked with court nominations for the three homecoming courts and helped begin the voting stage, shared the sentiment of bringing the community together using the community itself.

“It’s a connection between the university and the community,” Dorfner (junior-supply chain and information systems) said. “Coming downtown, getting local businesses involved and involving the community… helps build the bridge between State College and the university and brings us all together.”

