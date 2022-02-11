Creating a way to connect with people that goes beyond direct messaging, a 2017 Penn State marketing graduate launched a new dating app called Biya for students.

Biya, which comes from the app slogan “believe in your algorithm,” was launched specifically for University Park students to use on Thursday.

Penn State student Olia Lantier, who worked with the app’s creator through Happy Valley Comm, said the key feature of the app is the timeline, which allows users to post pictures, videos or messages and select which of their matches can see the posts.

The ability to use a timeline, which is more equivalent to social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, sets it apart from other dating apps.

Lantier (senior-public relations) said she likes the private community aspect of Biya. Users can choose exactly which matches see the content they post.

Lantier said she thinks Biya is more genuine than other dating apps on the market.

“It brings a little bit of authenticity into the dating world,” Lantier said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

If a match comments on a user’s post, the app sends it in direct message format — making the interaction private, visible to only the two who match.

“My favorite part is just what it stands for,” Lily Palmieri, the creator’s girlfriend, said. “It’s about connecting people and wanting them to meet someone special.”

Palmieri said Biya makes it much easier to start conversations.

“It’s nice being able to post a picture or status where you know that only someone you’re interested [in] will see,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri also said she wants users to imagine Biya as something similar to other social media platforms with a dating app twist.

“Basically how you feel on Instagram, you can feel on this app, which is comfortable,” Palmieri said.

The creator of Biya, who said he wishes to remain anonymous, said he feels that creating the app was his “calling.”

The creator wishes to remain anonymous in order to avoid competition with his current employer.

“I always thought there could be a better way to connect people,” the creator said.

The creator said that after a ton of “bad” ideas, he came up with the Biya app on a beach in 2019. He said every moment since, he has been working on the app.

The creator said he eventually wants to expand Biya beyond Penn State and make it as big as he can globally.

Users can download Biya through the App Store.

“Biya does not take away anything that Tinder offers,” the creator said. “It only adds another way of communicating.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT