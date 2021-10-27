Comfort, community and creativity — these are just a few things students look for in a dining experience, and they’re what Penn State Food Services has brought to the table.

Penn State offers five dining locations: North, South, East and West Food Districts, along with the Pollock Dining Commons. Each follows a “cycle menu or regular weekly menu...to some degree or another,” Matt Schaffer, managing chef at the East Food District, said.

However, Jamie Robinson, senior assistant director with residential dining, said this cycle “gets a little monotonous” so the dining halls try to vary the type of foods they offer.

This is where the dining halls’ special dinner events and pop-ups play in.

Pop-ups are food services unique to each dining district — chefs are given “creative leadway,” Robinson said.

Inspiration stems from “trends” or “benchmarking with other universities for things they’ve done that may be popular,” Robinson said, to serve foods that are uncommon to the regular menus — current or past — and cater to student interests.

Regarding pop-ups, Jeff Varcoe, managing chef at North Food District, said “each dining hall has its own kind of personality.”

Varcoe has been planning several pop-ups for the North Food District, revolving around “comfort food,” as he said he noticed an interest in this type of food throughout the pandemic — especially for homesick students.

From the classic Sloppy Joe to a “modern comfort food” ramen noodle bar, Varcoe said these are “staples...that remind [students] of home or a fun dinner that they may have had when they were younger.”

Robinson said the chefs “all have different kinds of training, and it’s really cool to see what they come up with.”

Food Services has also managed to organize some campus-wide pop-up specials, such as “Tailgate Fridays” that appear across all dining districts.

The Friday before each home football game, there is a feature food “based on our opponent,” Robinson said. Examples of this include buttermilk fried chicken for the Auburn game and an upcoming sandwich specialty for Rutgers, she said.

While pop-ups offer experimentation for chefs and a chance to cater to student trends, special event dinners open up opportunities to celebrate food holidays and community.

In planning special event dinners, Stephan Gawlowicz, managing chef at South Food District, said the dining team “[looks] at not duplicating what we've done in the past few years and to find some originality.”

During this semester, there has already been one special dinner: the regional BBQ. This special event showcased various barbecue recipes and sauces from around the country, Robinson said.

Southern, North Carolina and Texas barbecue were just a few of the inspirations she mentioned. The dining hall was transformed with Western decor and employees in costume — setting a scene that Robinson said was “really fun.”

The next special event this semester will take place on Dec. 8, highlighting holiday favorites and a whimsical winter wonderland, Robinson said.

This dinner will offer prime rib, lobster bisque and a wedge salad that Robinson said was “really popular.” The dinner will feature a series of other dishes to “celebrate the end of the semester” and have students come together as a community, Robinson said.

The planning that goes into these special dinners is a “team effort,” Gawlowicz said, consisting of managing chefs, executive chefs, directors, assistant directors, dieticians and others.

The special events are “prepared months before, sometimes years, actually,” Gawlowicz said.

He said logistics such as ingredient ordering, quality control and dietary modifications must be addressed well before an event takes place.

Gawlowicz said his team needs to communicate with their “purchasing agent to make sure that the ingredients [they] are requesting are available.”

In terms of managing food quantity, Varcoe said his team uses “a computer program to help forecast” how many people will need to be served at the given event.

Lastly, Food Services must account for those with dietary restrictions. Varcoe said each recipe goes through the Registered Dietician’s Office “so our friends that have food allergies can be safe.”

“I have been here for five years and never found a student we couldn’t accommodate,” Schaffer said.

More information about future dining events and pop-ups can be found on Penn State Food Services’ Instagram.

“It's been a very rewarding experience to cook for students, keep up with the trends and keep you guys happy,” Varcoe said.

