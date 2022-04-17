The Penn State Filipino Association united for its artistic Barrio Rise Up celebration based on a Filipino tradition called Barrio Fiesta, where neighborhoods get together to celebrate food, music and Filipino folk dance.

Taking place on Saturday at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall, this two-act event showed a range of performances — from Filipino traditional dances to skits and individual performances — The Penn State Filipino Association concluded the event by announcing its new executive board.

Organized by co-cultural directors, Lindsay Aluquin and Kaely Banega, the theme for Barrio Rise Up was inspired by the adversity faced by the Filipino community and their ability to rise up through challenges.

The event started with a speech by Aluquin (sophomore-nutritional sciences) and Banega (junior-biomedical engineering), who mentioned they were excited to celebrate the first Barrio production in three years.

This was followed by a speech by Filipino Association President Samara Rayco, who explained her gratitude and appreciation for the organization and team behind Barrio Rise Up.

Act 1 featured traditional dances like the Kawayan, traditional Tinikling, modern Tinikling, Maglalatik, Pandanggo sa Ilaw, Bulaklakan, heels dance, hip-hop and Sayaw sa Bangko.

Act 1 started with a video compilation of struggles the Filipino community went through during 2020 and ended with sports triumphs — featuring the first gold medal the Philippines won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Sitting in front of the projector, a group of Filipino students performed a skit where a Filipino American family talked about their Filipino pride and joked about mundane things.

The crowd cheered and screamed during the first dance, the Kawayan — a warrior dance inspired by Filipino martial arts and the traditional Tinikling.

Alex Almonte then sang “Dahil Sa Iyo,” and the sophomore from Pittsburgh received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The modern Tinikling featured over a dozen Filipino students wearing red, blue and yellow shirts dancing to modern songs.

Received with many “I love you’s” from the crowd, Rayco returned to the stage with a violin performance of “Cavatina.”

Act 1’s last two dance performances were the Maglalatik and the Pandanggo sa Ilaw.

Manilyn Lalo was the last solo performer, singing a heartfelt rendition of “Hallelujah,” followed by cheers from the excited audience.

Robert Banez, the founder of The P.U.S.O. Foundation — Purposeful Unconditional Service to Others — ended the first act by giving an inspirational talk about his life, family struggles and how he started his nonprofit organization where they fund money for rural areas in Africa, South America, North America and Asia.

Co-cultural director Banega said being from a very diverse place in New York motivated her to find a place with a sense of community.

“I've been a member for almost four years, and I'm holding an executive board position, which shows how much I appreciate and love this organization,” Banega said.

Banega said Barrio, which comes out every year, is her highlight of being part of the organization, calling it “rewarding."

“This is my first barrio in real life,” Banega said. “I did not expect this many people, like the live audience plus the 60 people watching live on YouTube.”

Co-cultural director Aluquin said the Filipino community tends to show up like no other, even calling it “unrivaled."

“I was just inspired by the upperclassmen and the legacy they left behind,” Aluquin said. “I wanted to emulate that same project and passion by stepping up into a larger role within Barrio.”

Aluquin described the Penn State Filipino community as loud, loving and passionate.

Act 2 started off with the typical Filipino dances of Bulaklakan — a dance dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The energetic crowd continued to receive the Filipino Association warmly with the “Bad B" heels dance, a tradition in Barrio started in 2020 where students dance to pop tunes by Beyonce and Britney Spears.

Audience member Abigail Idiculla said she came to see her friend's performance but was left surprised by how much she enjoyed the rest of the performances.

“All the performances were very good, and I really enjoyed the guest speaker,” Idiculla (sophomore-civil engineering) said. “I'm not well-versed in Filipino culture, and a lot of it was really new to me, but I thought it was so nice to see.”

The Penn State Filipino Association closed the show with Sayaw sa Bangko, a Filipino folk dance performed on a bench, which took place while the rest of the performers watched and cheered on stage.

Member of the Filipino Association Gabriella Barranta said she saw freshmen and sophomores from the association blooming on stage.

“It's really hard to be proud of your culture and heritage when you go to a predominately white institution," Barranta (senior-biostatistics) said. "So it's so fulfilling seeing everybody celebrating Filipino culture.”

Barranta said her favorite performance was the modern Tinikling, as it gave an homage to traditional Filipino dancing but with a modern musical twist.

Penn State alumnus Justin Duenes said he felt proud of every student on stage.

“Seeing all the hard work they've put in is very inspiring, like I feel it deep in my heart."

