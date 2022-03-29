Women were first able to join the Penn State Blue Band in 1943 after the U.S. became involved in World War II and servicemen were deployed.

Edith and Edna Murray were two of the first women who were asked to join the Blue Band. But when servicemen returned, the band went back to its previous all-male structure.

In 1973, women were able to join the band again, and there were only five female instrumentalists. Today, women make up 66% of the Blue Band.

Since there are 34 male trombone players in the Blue Band and only five female trombone players, CJ Seamon said she felt “intimidated” coming in, but it didn’t impact her experience of being in the section of female trombone players.

“The male-dominated instruments issue is not just a Blue Band thing, it’s a brass issue overall,” Seamon (freshman-music education) said. “I think brass will always tend to have more males because the instruments are larger, and women tend to be smaller, like me.”

Seamon mentioned that her love for playing trombone and working with kids has “inspired” her to be a future music educator.

“I love kids and interacting with them, and knowing that something I love so much can help so many people and impact their lives in big ways is something I want to do for other people,” Seamon said.

Emma Russo, a trumpet player for the Blue Band, said via email that she was “lucky” to learn “sooner than later” that mostly men played her instrument.

Russo (sophomore-creative writing) said she was the only girl in elementary school one year who played trumpet, but she now said the female trumpet section in the Blue Band is a solid group of girls who stick together.

“I have never felt like I’m surrounded by males, and I have never felt alone as a female,” Russo said via email. “In certain sections there are definitely more females or males, but overall it feels even to me, and I think it’s because we all love each other and equally support one another.”

Russo also said that she would like to see more women take part in male-dominated instruments.

“I’m hoping more women and aspiring female musicians will become a part of this wonderful family and leave a mark for the other girls in the future,” Russo said.

Female trombone player Kiara Reynoso said via email that she has high hopes for the future of women in leadership positions in the Blue Band.

Reynoso (junior-early childhood education) said as a woman on the officer board, men tend to make up the leadership roles, but it’s not because the band is “male-focused.”

“I believe as a society, we unfortunately fail to empower women enough to go for leadership positions because of the stigma that men are superior,” Reynoso said. “But thanks to a fellow female trombone player named Bridget Dooley, I ran for the vice president position for Blue Band and was elected by my peers for the 2022-23 season, and I will continue the legacy and inspire other women to be involved.”

Reynoso said she encountered male-focused bands in high school that didn’t make her feel like a part of the group and she felt “discouraged.”

“Not all, but most of the men I played with made me feel like I didn’t belong or as if I wasn’t good enough to be a part of making music with them,” Reynoso said. “I had my nerves walking into the Blue Band building for the first time, and these experiences have made me grateful for the opportunities and culture that the Blue Band has established for its female members.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT