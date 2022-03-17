From molding mounds of clay into works of art to spreading smooth paint into extravagant murals, Penn State’s female student artists embrace women’s history to make their mark on the art world.

Isabella Del Signore is an illustrator, animator and painter who primarily focuses on brightly colored murals. She said she is “passionate about using art to bring people together.”

“I hope to uplift other women with my art and encourage them to use their voice,” Del Signore (senior-art) said. “It is so vital that women stand by each other and listen to one another's stories to progress forward toward equality.”

Del Signore is inspired by female artists such as Helen Frankenthaler, who was a successful female artist during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Frankenthaler created a technique called “soak stain,” which is thinning oil paint with turpentine to create a watercolor effect. However, her art was criticized by male artists. Despite the criticism, Frankenthaler stood by her work.

“It's female artists like Helen Frankenthaler who persevered to pave the path for women today,” Del Signore said. “I hope to always fight for equality in honor of women like her.”

Like Del Signore, Kristen Byrne focuses on painting murals. She graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in art and is considering graduate school for a master’s in fine arts.

“I am a Puerto Rican woman living through one of the most tumultuous times, and my experiences are like no other,” Byrne said. “I like to look at what I create as sort of a diary of my experiences through time.”

Byrne described her art as a “visual representation for all the things I want to say but never have the words to express.”

“With my art having a lot of deep messages, I am hoping that it invokes conversation with viewers,” Byrne said. “I hope that women that view my art start to ask themselves questions and take these thoughts into their own lives to empower women.”

Liliana Bauman has grown up surrounded by a family of artists and has learned to channel her emotions through art.

“I think a lot of my art, in one way or another, is a response to some emotion I’m feeling at the time,” Bauman (freshman-digital arts and media design and film production) said. “I hope my art resonates with other women who feel these emotions and maybe helps them realize it at the same time.”

Bauman is “proud to be a female artist, especially during an age where female artists are being recognized in the field.”

Jessica Wilde has explored many different forms of art throughout her career, including wood burning, acrylic painting, oil painting, cardboard construction, pottery and pointillism. Currently, Wilde (junior-rehabilitation and human services and art education) is dabbling in making clay jewelry, which she exhibits on her Instagram.

“Creating art has empowered me by allowing me to turn my thoughts and ideas into reality and build confidence in myself,” Wilde said. “When I see other women out there creating fearlessly, confident in their work, it lights a fire in my soul and inspires me.”

Wilde comes from a line of female artists. Her great grandmother was an “avid quilter,” and her grandmother creates beach-themed art “along the coast.”

“To me, being a female artist is about carrying on a legacy,” Wilde said.

Similar to Wilde, Samantha Peacock exhibits “confidence and trust” in her art. However, her artistic focus is graphic and comic book-like art.

“I love creating characters and building a rich world for them to live in,” Peacock (junior-drawing and painting) said. “I throw paint on the canvas with no rhyme or reason and trust my instincts.”

Outside of feeling powerful through art, Peacock is passionate about Women’s History Month and empowering other women around her.

“It’s about remembering who came before us and paved the path for women, but it’s also about looking within ourselves,” Peacock said.

“Authentically loving ourselves as women and understanding that there is no one way to be a woman is so important.”

