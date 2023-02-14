There are plenty of places across State College where students and residents can keep up with the latest fashion trends and flops — especially at the fashion shows Penn State’s Fashion Society puts on almost every semester.

According to the Fashion Society’s executive board, the organization will participate in two fashion shows this semester.

First, the club will collaborate with the Palmer Museum of Art and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity for an “Art After Hours: Radical Love Gala” fashion show from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 23. The club will supply models and designers for the show.

For this event, the Palmer picks the theme, and members of the Fashion Society will create their outfits to complement it. Stylists help models pick items from their closets to create an outfit for the show, according to Oshika Mishra.

“It’s not about spending money,” Mishra (senior-data science) said. “The models can even borrow from other models’ closets. Everyone is really good about sharing.”

People in attendance at the Palmer will also be given the opportunity to pose in a photobooth.

Sage Kugler, the president of the Fashion Society, joined the club her freshman year and has participated in two fashion shows since then.

“I’m really excited for our collaboration with the Palmer. They are a really fun group to work with,” Kugler (senior-art education and psychology) said. “There will also be lots of art projects and snacks.”

According to Mishra, the Fashion Society has a number of committees that will each work on specific aspects of the show, including makeup and hair, stylists, models, set design, photography, advertising, event runners and food sponsorship.

The next fashion show after the Radical Love Gala will be an independent, entirely student-run show. The Fashion Society picks its own theme for these shows — on April 23, the theme will be chrome.

According to Mishra, set design starts working about two to three weeks before the show. The process includes finding resources, figuring out the lighting and decorating the venue all the way up until the night before the event.

The last theme the Fashion Society did for a show was “VeryPeri,” centered around the inclusion of the color purple, according to a slideshow at the club’s Jan. 17 meeting.

“It was purple lights, purple everything,” Mishra said.

In past shows, models doubled as stylists — wearing their own designs as they walked the runway.

“A lot of members also own Etsy accounts. They design their own jewelry, and they have the opportunity to showcase it in the shows,” Quin Day said.

In 2022, the show was hosted at 3 Dots Downtown, with pop-up shops from students with their own brands.

Day (sophomore-astrophysics) said people in attendance can expect that again this year.

“An [alumnus] even came with his own thrift shop,” Mishra said. “It’s really cool to see so many different people come together in creativity, whether it’s modeling, decorating or selling their own designs.”

Mishra said she participated in last year’s fashion show as the first model to walk onto the stage.

“It was intimidating to be the first one to walk, but once you get out there, it’s a lot of fun,” Mishra said. “Altogether, the whole thing is a great experience and so rewarding.”

Other members of the Fashion Society said they look forward to the shows as an opportunity to show off their own style and see more of other members’ styles.

Taylor Dublin said the Fashion Society is an “excuse to dress up,” and said she has “been looking for that forever.”

“I love fashion, and I don’t meet a lot of people on campus that care, so I wanted a space on campus where I could talk about fashion with other people,” Dublin (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I enjoy that.”

