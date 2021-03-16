From hosting fashion shows and photoshoots to featuring guest speakers, the Fashion Society at Penn State is a place for fashion-loving students to learn more about the fashion industry and to express themselves through clothing.

Emily Margolis, the president of the Fashion Society, said the organization aims to make each member feel welcomed.

“The Fashion Society is for students to have a creative outlet if they are interested in the fashion industry or just like wearing cute outfits in general,” Margolis (senior-marketing) said. “It is really just for people to come together and be creative.”

The club currently has approximately 150 members, according to Margolis.

Many of its newest members like Oshika Mishra learned about the group through social media.

“I had been following [the Fashion Society’s] social media page for a year now, and it always intrigued me,” Mishra (junior-computational data systems) said. “I wanted to try it out because I have always been interested in fashion.”

Vice President Sage Kugler joined the club her freshman year after looking through a list of clubs with her dad before arriving on campus. She said the Fashion Society “stuck out” to her, and she later came across it at the Involvement Fair.

“Fashion has always been a hobby or a fun interest of mine. When I was younger, I always wanted to be in fashion, but over time, that really wasn’t my interest,” Kugler (junior-art education) said. “But, I still enjoyed learning about fashion, and I wanted to be involved too. So, it was a perfect club for that.”

Hope Seiler transferred to Penn State after previously studying fashion at Jefferson University. The Fashion Society was something she looked at before transferring.

“It definitely satisfied my need for fashion, and we have a lot of new opportunities,” Seiler (sophomore-marketing) said.

As a way for members to get their foot in the fashion industry, Margolis said the club will often have speakers come to talk about their experiences in the fashion world.

“They’ll talk about different positions, like how a buying position is different than a merchandising position,” Margolis said.

Margolis said the club has annual speakers from Ross Dress for Less and from Urban Outfitters.

According to member Millennia Joa, the group typically would do an annual trip to the Urban Outfitters headquarters in Philadelphia to learn more about the industry. Due to the coronavirus, though, Joa (junior-hospitality management) said “unfortunately, we weren’t able to go last year.”

Additionally, Kugler said the club does photoshoots each semester as a way to share members’ styles.

“I’ve always loved the photoshoots — those are always so fun,” Kugler said. “You get to meet more people, and we even get photographers sometimes.”

Due to the coronavirus, the club held a virtual photoshoot for its members this year.

“I would say the virtual photoshoot [was my favorite event], because that was something I had never tried before, and it was really cool,” Mirshra said. “We all had a theme that we dressed up as. We would FaceTime, and the other person would take a screenshot.”

The club’s biggest event of the semester is its annual fashion show. Last semester, it was held virtually. Margolis said the show is usually held in downtown State College or somewhere on campus.

As the club is still growing, Margolis said members are still enjoying their time.

“It makes Penn State seem smaller, and [there are] a lot of people from different backgrounds and who are involved in different things,” Margolis said. “But you have the one thing — the love of fashion — in common.”