Nick Beishline, a lecturer in Penn State’s English department, said he began thinking about writing his debut novel while he was still in high school.

When the novel “No Evidence But Himself” was published in June 2022, Beishline said he was excited, but he was also scared.

“I was always a voracious reader, so I was always looking for something that represented me and my experience,” Beishline said. “But I never really found that in books.”

According to Beishline’s synopsis of “No Evidence But Himself,” the novel follows Leonard Kellison, a “social outcast interested in heavy metal and the goth aesthetic” at Lincoln Memorial High.

Kellison faces issues both in school and at home while he and his friends — a “group of counterculture kids” — struggle to navigate experiences with mental illness, substance use and sexuality.

Upon meeting fellow outcast Susan Ingram, Kellison begins to find his place. However, Ingram has her own secrets.

Beishline said this experiential novel relates back to his own life and represents him in a way he couldn’t previously find in other books.

“[The story] is important to tell, just based on my own experience, because I was kind of part of the counterculture,” Beishline said.

Beishline said publishing this novel, which he’s been consistently writing for “probably four years,” was “terrifying.”

He said when his students began telling him they bought his book, he felt nervous about them reading it.

“That’s the flipside of representation,” Beishline said. “You’re visible.”

However, Beishline also said representation is a largely positive experience, and responses to the novel on social media and in reviews have made him feel like he has “something interesting to say.”

Beishline said one of his greatest struggles with writing “No Evidence But Himself” was time. Although he had been thinking about writing the novel since high school, he only began to “get serious with it… in 2016 or 2017.”

“There was no big moment that made me realize I needed to finish it and get it out there,” Beishline said. “I was describing it to a friend, and they said, ‘Hurry up and finish it so I can read it.’”

The novel is self-published, self-edited, and the cover art was created by Beishline’s wife — making the whole experience self-made.

Liz Beishline, Nick’s wife and an academic adviser for Penn State’s Smeal College of Business, said she is “no professional” in digital art, but she does it as a “fun hobby.”

Liz said she created the cover after she had read the novel in its entirety.

She said she “felt a personal connection to the characters and their motivations,” in turn inspiring her to “[find] an image to use to represent them.”

“[Nick] started working on this novel long before we met and mentioned it off and on before he decided to pick it back up and finally finish it,” Liz said.

While it was challenging for Nick to find time, Liz said she “tried to [make] space for him to write, but it was really all him.”

Jonathan Eburne, professor of comparative literature, English, and French and Francophone studies at Penn State, said it’s “always exciting to learn about what [his] colleagues are working on.”

“Certain aspects of [Penn State faculty’s] work are more visible than others on campus,” Eburne said. “Some of the most exciting work people do lives underground until there’s an opportunity to talk about it, or, as in Nick Beishline’s case, it gets published.”

Eburne commented on how common not having time to write is for Penn State faculty, as there are different kinds of employment statuses at the university, only some of which allow writing and publishing to be part of the job.

“Tenure-track faculty members have full-time contracts with job security and benefits,” Eburne said. “We are evaluated on research productivity as well as teaching and university service. In the humanities, this research includes publishing books and articles as well as other projects.”

Eburne, who has published and edited multiple works, said the “publishing and editing work [he’s] done is all integral to [his] work at Penn State, and [he’s] been rewarded for it.”

Publishing is much less of a factor in the evaluation and job security of teaching faculty, according to Eburne, which he said makes Nick’s self-published novel that much more of a feat.

“It’s challenging to write and publish and teach and be a part of the community under any circumstance,” Eburne said. “But it’s especially important to recognize how valuable the creative work that goes on outside of the classroom truly is.”

Similarly, Mary Sellers, an associate teaching professor of English and American studies at Penn State, said teaching faculty members are “no more or less positioned to write than tenure-line faculty” or even people who don’t teach but do have full-time jobs.

“Writing as a member of the teaching faculty can be challenging,” Sellers said, noting that like Nick, there is “little space for long stretches of uninterrupted writing time” during the school year.

In regards to his novel, Nick said he worked on it largely “on breaks and the beginning of the semester before all the grading stuff comes in,” which took “about four years… largely in fits and starts.”

Nick is teaching four sections of English 202D this semester, and he said he doesn’t “have the freedom to do a long chunk [of writing] like [he] used to,” similar to Sellers.

However, he said he’s currently working on a second novel.

His second novel, differing from the first in both the experiential aspect and genre, is a horror novel focusing on two people preparing their great aunt’s house to be sold in the aftermath of her death. Nick said he’s hoping to release this novel in 2025, but he doesn’t have a title yet.

Currently, Nick promotes his first novel and provides updates and information about other writings on Instagram. His website also includes a playlist with songs mentioned in “No Evidence But Himself.”

Nick explained he didn’t just want to represent himself with “No Evidence But Himself,” but anyone who may feel underrepresented, explaining that he “wanted to give that representation to someone who is looking for it.”

“I think it’s identifiable and not just for kids who are the ‘goth kids’ or in the counterculture,” Nick said, “but also just people who… don’t fit in the way they want to or don’t feel like they can be themselves.”

