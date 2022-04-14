At the start of the school year in August 2021, Penn State dining halls introduced PsreUse.

Students are reminded to try the container program to help reduce food waste and the use of styrofoam, according to Jamie Robinson, the senior assistant director in residential dining.

PsreUse follows the Green2Go program, which ended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were some challenges with the program when it first started, but then prior to COVID, we had worked with a marketing class, and they helped us with the renaming and challenges, and at that point, it was renamed ‘PSreUse’ after pulling students in for names,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the decision to pause the program during the pandemic did “not come lightly.”

“We’re glad it’s back in place, and the purchasing department has said that they have seen a big drop in the order placements of styrofoam boxes,” Robinson said. “The containers just cut down on so much food waste.”

Adam Croyle, the assistant manager in residential dining, said PsreUse had a “slow start.”

Many students, especially freshmen, didn’t know about PsreUse when it was initially introduced. Croyle said he knew it “wouldn’t be a huge hit at first.”

Croyle also said he “imagines” it’ll be hard to market the program at the beginning of fall semesters.

“It’s only my second year here, but I think it will be like this every fall, where it takes students a while to catch on to what the program is really about,” Croyle said.

The PsreUse program has a new setup compared to Green2Go, and it works like a “library card,” according to April Ruehle, a customer service representative at Redifer Commons.

“It’s simple, you check the green container out with a swipe of your Penn State ID, and now the box is checked out under your name,” Ruehle said. “When you’re done using it, you can bring it back to any dining hall and return it by having the staff swipe your ID.”

Ruehle also said that students don’t have to wash out the containers when they’re returned.

“We ask that they’re rinsed out, but you don’t need to fully clean them because we wash them fully and will give you a fresh, clean container every time,” Ruehle said.

Ruehle said after working at Penn State for over six years, the PsreUse program is “much better” after setbacks with the Green2Go program.

“The old program required a $5 fee, and one time someone from housing came with garbage bags full of the reusable containers,” Ruehle said.

She said they had to keep ordering new containers because students were throwing too many away, which was “disappointing for our local landfills.”

Robinson said for Earth Day, there are other “methods” to be mindful of food waste contribution.

“My advice would be to watch your portion sizes when grabbing what you want to eat because it brings down the amount of food waste,” Robinson said. “Everyone makes a difference, so choose PsreUse, try to eat all your food and realize that it takes more than just one person.”

Besides the PSreUse program, Robinson also said they’re “looking into” other programs they can put in place to have a better impact on the environment.

“We all have a say, and we are always looking for new ways to benefit the students,” Robinson said. “That’s one of the great things about being self-operating with five dining commons… So any change that seems small is actually big when you consider how much we operate.”

