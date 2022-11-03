Every day at Redifer Commons, April Ruehle, a customer service associate, greets students with a warm smile and a friendly conversation.

Ruehle is known to work the breakfast and lunch shift at the Southside Buffet, located within Redifer. She said she talks to about 700 students a day, and her journey since she started at Penn State Dining has been an “incredible ride.”

Ruehle started this job after a friend she knew told her it would be a good opportunity to spend more time with her daughter for a better work-life balance.

“I’m very glad that I took this position because I very much enjoy this job,” Ruehle said. “I’m not a morning person by any means, but I get to see all of the students, and I get to be home early so I can make dinner with my family.”

Looking back, Ruehle was unsure of how her journey at Penn State would pan out. She said she didn’t believe that Penn State was the “right fit” for her at first because of her other job at Sheetz when she was just 25 years old.

“Are you really sure of anything in your life at an early age?” Ruehle said. “When I was still trying to figure things out, I was working full time here and part time at my other job. Now, I’m here for the long haul.”

Since she had decided to stay, Ruehle said her favorite part about her job “hands down” is getting to work with the students every day, and students coming around the Southside Buffet corner to swipe in for a meal make her “crummy” days better.

“Everybody’s faces light up when they come in before I talk to them, and I wish everyone could spend a day getting to see that look on everybody’s face,” Ruehle said. “It always makes me feel better when students are there to see me, and I had no idea for so long just how much I was making an impact by just having a conversation.”

Besides current students, Ruehle interacts with prospective students and their families on campus tours.

Ruehle has received a lot of positive feedback in emails and phone conversations about how she makes families feel welcome at Penn State.

“I am absolutely myself when guests come in, and some people send in feedback saying how amazing I was, but during that time, I’m here to make people want to come to Penn State, and I want to put my best foot forward in that process for them,” Ruehle said.

Ruehle also said some freshmen come in to tell her that she was a factor in their decision to attend Penn State.

“One student came back and said that [she] and her mom met me on their tour and that they loved me, and she said that she was so excited to come live here to see me, and that just made me so happy,” Ruehle said. “That’s what I want for every kid that comes here when they’re on a tour. I want them to have that to look forward to, it’s wonderful.”

According to Ruehle, her positive attitude and ability to make connections with people comes from her father, as well as interacting with people in her hometown while she was growing up.

“When I’m having a bad day, everyone here picks up on it, and the students really do cheer me up,” Ruehle said.“They try to have conversations with me, just like I do with them, and it’s the most heartwarming thing knowing that I can make an impact on people.”

Besides students, Ruehle said her positive attitude has impacted other employees, and they’re all “one big family.”

Erin Tomich, the administrative support assistant for South Food District, said Ruehle has been a great support system for students and the staff at Redifer Commons.

“April strives to make each and every guest feel like Redifer is their home away from home,” Tomich said. “She is welcoming and ready to cheer on customers as well as co-workers."

Former Penn State students are still in Ruehle’s life to this day.

“My daughter was a flower girl in one of our student employee’s wedding a couple years ago. One student is now at Columbia University on a full ride, and I still keep in touch with her, and there’s just so many students all over the world that I still talk to, it’s amazing,” Ruehle said.

With her students in mind every day, Ruehle hopes her relationships with them will cause a chain reaction out into the world.

“These kids give me hope for the future, and it’s a positive outlook from here,” Ruehle said. “I know these students will go out into the world and do good things, spread happiness and be contagious with the love and positivity that I give them. I love watching them grow up.”

One student, Kendall O’Keefe, said Ruehle gives her nothing but a good experience at the dining hall.

“She’s always the happiest employee there, and she always starts a conversation with me,” O’Keefe (junior-psychology) said. “She always asks how my day is going, always encourages me when I’m having a bad day, and she even gives me weather updates and tells me to bring an umbrella when it’s about to rain.”

After work every day, Ruehle calls her mom to give her updates about the frequent students she talks to every day. She also discusses updates about students in her home life because of how much they mean to her.

“Sometimes I’ll tell my family that this student got an A on a hard exam or if someone just got a new job,” Ruehle said. “My family pretty much knows students’ names at this point because of how much I talk about them… I’m all so proud of [them], and I love [them] all.”

