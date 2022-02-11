As THON Weekend 2022 approaches quickly, many THON organizations on campus are working hard, but the Penn State Dance Alliance team is dancing hard.

PSDA is a dance team on campus, especially during THON. This past year, PSDA has auditioned for and earned a performance at THON Weekend.

Along with this, PSDA has also won the THON Showcase, earning it $3,000 toward its THON fundraising and a second performance at THON.

Lexi Donato, a member of PSDA, mentioned that the preparation for both THON and the THON Showcase was “a little stressful,” but she’s excited to perform at THON.

“We’re not gonna know what to expect until [we’re] actually there because everybody says it’s… breathtaking,” Donato (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “You just can’t explain how it actually makes you feel until you’re there.”

The members of the dance group emphasized that their journey toward THON goes way beyond their two performances on stage. PSDA is “super involved in THON,” according to PSDA President Emma Wurmstich.

PSDA is partnered with Penn State Club Dodgeball to raise money for THON and has held fundraisers at nearby restaurants such as the Panda Express in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The dance group also has three THON families who they work with: the families of Catey Stuber, Cassie Cleary and Alyanna Palacios.

“We try to meet with them on Zoom and even in person when we can,” Wurmstich (senior-supply chain management) said.

One of the newest families for PSDA is Palacios’ family, who the organization was partnered with just this year.

“We love getting to know [the family] and spending time with them,” Wurmstich said.

Although none of the families will be able to attend THON this year, Teresa Rackett said she’s “excited to make [PSDA’s] families proud.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any THON families with children who are currently in active treatment will not attend THON Weekend in person.

“I have never met them yet… but I’m excited to see how they thought [our performance] went,” Rackett (freshman-biology) said. “I’m excited to support them through being able to dance.”

Not only does PSDA value its relationship with THON but the dancers also value their relationship with one another.

“These girls are my sisters, and I would do anything for them,” Isabella Capecci said.

“As soon as I joined the team freshman year, I knew this would be my group of people that I could rely on,” Capecci (junior-hospitality management) said.

Rackett described PSDA as being “such a unique group of girls” who are involved on campus and have “so many different aspirations.”

“So we click; opposites attract obviously,” Rackett said.

The members of PSDA have had to overcome emotional challenges over the past year — the biggest one being the loss of their team member, Ashley Pauls. Pauls died on Feb. 11, 2021.

During the THON Showcase, all of the PSDA performers wore a yellow ribbon to commemorate Pauls and the legacy she has left on her teammates.

“Ashley was so involved in THON,” Wurmstich said. “She was the family relations chair for PSDA, and she was on a committee. She really loved THON.”

Capecci said the team “really wanted to honor her legacy and do right by her,” especially since her last performance was during last year’s THON Showcase.

Even though the PSDA freshmen and sophomores didn’t have as much experience as the older teammates, Capecci credited them for their “amazing” performance in the THON Showcase.

“We are so proud of them that they were able to step up and show up, and we [were] able to win that money for Ashley and the kids,” Capecci said.

PSDA plans to wear yellow ribbons for Pauls again at the group’s performances during THON Weekend.

As the weeks until THON dwindle, the excitement among PSDA is growing.

“There’s no other feeling like dancing in the Bryce Jordan Center for all those people to see,” Capecci said. “I remember my first time being in there — it was so magical.”

