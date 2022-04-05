When alumna Rachel Fatica returned to State College while on a road trip to the Poconos, she was glad to be able to stop at her favorite cafe, Saint’s Café. Little did she know, that cafe would close soon after her visit.

Throughout the years, Penn State and State College have undergone many changes in student culture. Penn State has a long history — not just of the university itself but of the students who occupy it.

However, past students over the years participated in many of the same organizations and clubs that exist today.

Ann Silver, a Penn State English graduate in 1967, participated in The Daily Collegian herself.

“I treasured my time at The Daily Collegian. I was the co-credit manager and spent considerable time in The Daily Collegian offices,” Silver said via email. “I worked [on] taking classified ads and [writing] them.”

Not only did Silver spend her time in The Daily Collegian offices but she also pointed out her time as a member of Penn State Hillel.

For her, being a member of Hillel made her feel as though “there was a purpose there,” meaning that it wasn’t just a group of students hanging out.

Being a part of Hillel not only made her feel anchored to her religion, but she said the charity work also made her feel “a part of something greater than [herself].”

Penn State alumnus Mike Silverman graduated from Penn State in 1993 as a real estate major, and he said he’d been involved in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity along with the real estate club.

“Being involved in greek life made the university feel relatively small, if you can believe it or not, so it was a great opportunity to be a part of it,” Silverman said.

During his time at Penn State, Silverman said greek life was very popular among the students, and getting involved in greek life is something that he’d recommend to students.

Silver was even involved in greek life during her time as an undergraduate, mentioning that she was in the Iota Alpha Pi sorority.

“Greek life was very popular, although there was a crowd who thought it was cool to be anti-greek,” Silver said. “For me, it was a warm environment.”

Current senior Ashlyn Fitzgerald said she instantly found a connection with the Alpha Delta Pi sorority on campus during her recruitment as a freshman.

“I just fell in love with the girls in ADPi, everyone’s so sweet and genuine,” Fitzgerald (senior-business management) said.

Although she has a great love for her sorority, Fitzgerald said her a cappella group, Savoir Faire, is one of her favorite commitments at Penn State.

A specific memory that sticks out to Fitzgerald is performing with Savoir Faire at THON during Final Four her freshman year at Penn State.

Rachel Fatica, a 2011 Penn State economics graduate, said being a member of the finance committee for THON was one of her favorite extracurriculars at Penn State.

Being connected with THON through a committee was a “cool way to meet other people that you normally wouldn’t interact with in your classes,” Fatica said.

Aside from the shared involvement in extracurriculars among Penn State students, a big difference between students then and now is how they perceive downtown State College.

As a real estate agent, Silverman said “a variety of things have changed [downtown]. From a retail perspective, the retail market has changed.”

One big difference is the switch from more local stores to chain restaurants, such as the installation of Starbucks and Dunkin’ downtown.

Fatica said her favorite place to study on campus was at a cafe called Saint’s Café, which recently closed. During her undergraduate years, the Starbucks behind McLanahan’s never existed.

“Overall, the last several years, [State College] went from the local retailers to national tendency,” Silverman said. “But more importantly, I think the multifamily student housing complexes that have been developed…[has] enhanced the marketability.”

When Silver attended Penn State, the downtown area consisted of “a couple of little restaurants, a couple of clothing stores maybe. There [were] maybe a few streets.”

Although small, Silver’s favorite restaurant was HiWay Pizza, which is still located on College Avenue.

Silver said until they graduated, it was common for the students in the 1960s to live on campus. From what she remembers, most, if not all students, lived on campus.

“It’s like a mini city now,” Silverman said when recalling downtown State College. “It wasn’t full of that many high-rises or big buildings [back then].”

Another notable difference in student life at Penn State is the rules and regulations of student housing.

Karyn Cosiol graduated just a year after Silver with a degree in elementary education and was even in the same sorority.

During her time at Penn State, Cosiol said she remembers having a curfew when living on her sorority floor in Hastings Hall. Today, all sorority floors reside in South Halls, whereas back then, some of the sorority floors were in East Halls.

When recalling her nights out, Cosiol said sometimes she “just about made” the midnight curfew, meaning that she came close to getting locked out of the dorm.

“That was the security, and it was all girls at the time,” Cosiol said. “They didn’t have girl-boy dorms.”

In the 1960s, Silver remembers using the underground tunnels to walk to class when it was cold out. Or, at least she “thinks there were [tunnels],” considering she graduated so long ago.

Although the lives of the Penn State students have changed over time, one thing remains steadfast: the school spirit.

Silver is the youngest of three children, and all of them have graduated from Penn State.

Fitzgerald has a similar experience, mentioning that both of her parents attended the university.

Fatica said she’s still close with her “tight-knit group of Penn State friends,” and they come back to Penn State to see a football game almost every year.

When kids are in the picture for Fatica and her friends, she said she plans to “prep them for Penn State.”

“Penn State University is probably one of the best experiences of my life,” Silverman said. “Penn State during that time period [of the ‘90s] was truly an exceptional experience.”