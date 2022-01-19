The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced Wednesday the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will give an experimental dance performance called "What Problem?" examining "the meaning of 'We Are' and the nature of community" at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The performance will explore what W. E. B. Du Bois called "the problem of the color line," according to a CPA release. It will also focus on "otherness" in relation to immigration, sexuality, gender identity and class struggle.

“Much like our project examines the familiar chant 'We Are,' ‘What Problem?’ looks at who is meant and included when we as a nation say ‘we,’” Amy Dupain Vashaw, the Center for the Performing Arts' audience and program development director, said.

The program "provokes the tension" between attachment to a community and the isolation felt by many during an era divided by politics, according to the release.

Tickets are available online or by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person at Eisenhower Auditorium from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The tickets are $46 for adults, $15 for students and $36 for people 18 and younger.

