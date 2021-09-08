To begin the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State's “Up Close and Virtual” fall season, College of Arts and Architecture Dean B. Stephen Carpenter II will return for a conversation with artist historian Michael Mwenso on "Meeting the Moment."

The prerecorded ninth episode of the virtual series will be available from noon Monday, Sept. 20 until noon Friday, Sept. 24.

Carpenter, who is also a professor of art education and African American studies, introduced Mwenso during the first episode of "Meeting the Moment" last September.

The event is also part of CPA's Fierce Urgency Festival, which is a commitment to celebrate Black artists and share their stories with the theme of “Hope-Resist-Heal.”

The program is free due to a grant from the Penn State University Park Student Fee Board, but registration is required here.

