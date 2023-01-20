The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State hosted jazz and blues band Mwenso and the Shakes for a concert titled “Night Time is the Right Time” at 9 p.m. Thursday night in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

The band is made up of several members hailing from several countries, led by bandleader and vocalist Michael Mwenso.

“We’ve been coming here for a few years, and we wanted to have a show that would have a more intimate feel,” Mwenso said. “We wanted to do something that might feel more like a club.”

For the performance, Heritage Hall was decorated with vibrant lights along the walls and stage, with low and high-top tables were spread across the room.

Amy Dupain Vashaw, the director of audience and program development at CPA, said the group continues to invite the band to Penn State because of its ability to "bring people together."

“Over the past three years, we’ve brought Mwenso and the Shakes to campus for a whole week each time,” Vashaw said. “They engage deeply in the community and in classes, they’re so good in classes, Michael especially.”

Gregory Glatzer said he found out about the show through class.

“I’m involved in the School of Music, and they’ve been promoting Mwenso and the Shakes a lot,” Glatzer (senior-data science) said. “I do some other arts stuff, too, so I heard about this [in] a couple different ways.”

Anton Fatula said he had a similar experience at the School of Music.

“We had a guided listening session last night, and it was just a really interesting experience,” Fatula (senior-environmental science) said. “I wanted to hear more.”

After CPA President Sita Frederick welcomed Mwenso and the Shakes to the stage, the group began its performance, which featured two drum sets, a guitar, a saxophone and more.

At the end of each song, Mwenso delivered spoken-word poetry to the audience to transition into the next piece.

Towards the middle of the show, Mwenso invited audience members to come closer to the stage, and dozens of audience members began to dance in front of the stage.

Mwenso commented on the band’s approach to songwriting.

“The way we learn is very community-based,” Mwenso said. “So, not with a lot of sheet music.”

At the end of the show, Mwenso thanked everyone involved in making it possible to perform at Penn State.

“I hope that they want to know more about us and the people that inspired us,” Mwenso said of those in attendance at the show.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE