Penn State community members are embracing the outdoors and nature-based opportunities as warmer weather envelopes the region, spring flowers bloom and the snow subsides.

Jen Emigh, the director of AURORA: Penn State Outdoor Orientation Programs, said she’s seen the positive impact nature has on students’ mental health and well-being, especially those who participate in the program's outdoor service and wilderness expeditions.

Emigh said the AURORA program allows students to “start college feeling refreshed and rejuvenated and hopefully figuring out a little bit of who they want to be.”

“In order to truly find the benefits, it’s something that you need to do almost every day,” Emigh said. “It needs to be made a priority in your life. It’s a shift that needs to be made, so we’re putting ourselves first and [recognizing] that we’re allowed to take time for ourselves.”

Emigh said people need to designate time in their schedules for their outdoor pursuits or interests and reduce the stigma behind taking a break to embrace the world around them.

“It’s OK to take a 10-minute study break and go outside and walk around or just sit under a tree and observe nature because it has so many benefits that will allow you to go back in and be more focused when studying — to have your stress decrease, your mood increase,” Emigh said.

According to the American Psychological Association, research has found that exposure to “natural environments” increases working memory capacity, cognitive flexibility and attentional control.

Emigh said there are easy ways to incorporate the outdoors into students’ daily schedules, including leisurely walks, having meals outdoors or studying on the lawn.

For students able to travel off campus, Emigh said Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center provides many trails to explore and a boardwalk to walk upon and observe nature.

Whenever Emigh takes students to Shaver’s Creek for retreats, she said students leave feeling “so refreshed and renewed.”

“One thing I love doing in the spring is watching for the daffodils to start blooming and then just [riding] my bike around campus because Penn State has really beautiful flowers they spend time working on,” Emigh said. “I find that it’s really great to bike around and find those areas.”

If students face uncertainty about how to get started or be more involved outdoors, Emigh said they should “start small and make it a bite-sized chunk,” rather than an overwhelming feat to accomplish.

She said people should make personal goals for themselves each week, whether it be to enjoy more meals outside or take a study break every few hours.

Emigh said students should consider asking their friends to participate with them in outdoor activities because “a lot of things are better with a friend,” and it may help them achieve their goals when first starting off.

Schreyer Honors College scholar Linsey Loraditch said the amount of time students spend outside can play a factor in students’ “headspace” and mental states, especially when it relates to school matters.

Loraditch (sophomore-history) said having a packed academic schedule that limits students’ engagement with the outdoors can impact their outlook on the world.

“That time in between class [sessions] is really nice to have and to spend outside,” Loraditch said. “It’s important to be able to see that there’s something outside of the school classroom.”

As an out-of-state student from Connecticut, Loraditch said State College’s high pollen count — which is impacted especially by surrounding farmlands — has influenced her allergies and the corresponding time she spends outdoors.

Pennsylvania has a history of high pollen counts with five cities across Pennsylvania ranking “worse than average” in the seasonal allergies category, according to a 2021 study by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Despite bouts with allergies, Loraditch said she enjoys taking walks around campus without an “end destination” in mind and exercising outdoors to “get out of [her] head and just meditate.”

“It's nice because you can just walk and see where the street or sidewalk will take you,” Loraditch said.

Paige Fenstermacher, a 2021 recreation, park and tourism management graduate from Penn State, said she frequently engaged with nature while living on Penn State’s campus through opportunities available through her major and via student programming.

“It’s just about knowing what’s available to you and what’s interesting to you and making the courageous move to do it,” Fenstermacher said. “It’s so easy to just scroll on TikTok for two hours between classes, but at the end of the day, you’re going to feel the effects of that. So, making a conscious effort is the biggest step.”

Fenstermacher said students need to find their “niche” way to engage with nature — whether that be an outdoor club sport or a general education class dedicated to outdoor exploration.

“This may sound a little bit cliche, but it’s so important to get away from screens and the constant communication they allow,” Fenstermacher said. “[Separation from electronics] can be very nerve-racking, but it can also be very therapeutic. Having these moments away enhances creativity, mindfulness, and it really helps with stress.”

Fenstermacher said college involves an excessive amount of time spent behind computer screens and in enclosed spaces rather than “balancing college life with being attuned with nature.”

“The only time you’re outside is to walk to your classes or when your teacher lets you have class outside, which is this huge novel thing, but why does it have to be this way?” Fenstermacher said. “There’s a disconnect between being a college student, the college curriculum and nature. They are seen as separate [entities] altogether.”

When scheduling courses, Fenstermacher said students should evaluate their curriculum and see where they can fit in nature-based courses.

“You can have it all — education and engagement with nature,” Fenstermacher said. “Don’t take the most basic prerequisite just because you know it’s going to be the easiest one — you’re not going to learn anything and instead [will be stuck] in this box. There [are] so many classes that can broaden your horizons. They can broaden your appreciation for these things.”

She said enrolling in nature-based classes allows for more “structured” outdoor experiences that don’t feel like work or class participation.

Fenstermacher said students should take advantage of the “designated spaces on campus that are curated as outdoor wellness spaces” — like The Arboretum at Penn State where she worked as a children’s garden education and programming intern.

“In theory, you’re paying for those spaces, so you might as well take advantage of them,” Fenstermacher said.

Fenstermacher said students should seek out information about the opportunities they’re interested in and research online about the activities available around State College.

“Some people don’t feel comfortable being outside doing nature-based activities [because] they [say] they didn’t grow up with it or genuinely don’t feel as if they are worthy of doing those things,” Fenstermacher said. “You don’t have to be some hippy rock climber, mountain man, mountain biker, extreme water sport [participant]. You don’t have to be one of those types of people to be worthy of outdoor spaces.”

