In light of the 125th anniversary celebration for the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, a new exhibit will unveil this Friday at the EMS Museum and Art Gallery.

This exhibit, titled “Evan Pugh: Student to Scientist” is dedicated to Pugh — Penn State’s first president, who held great accomplishments in the science field throughout his life, especially in connecting science to farming.

Collections Manager of the EMS Museum, Patti Wood Finkle, described creating the exhibit as “exciting,” she said in a Penn State release.

“Evan Pugh: Student to Scientist” will display objects such as lab supplies and ceramic crystal models used by Pugh throughout his studies, as well as “a piece of equipment from his famous nitrogen experiments,” according to the release.

Highlighting “two distinct stages in the life of Pugh,” this exhibit will cover his life living on a family farm, according to the release, to his travels in Europe studying plant science.

The exhibit is on display for a year at the EMS Museum and Art Gallery.

