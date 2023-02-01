Penn State Centre Stage’s first production of the spring semester, “Everybody," is an "experimental morality play" unlike anything the group has put on thus far.

“Everybody" was written by playwright Braden Jacobs-Jenkins, who adapted the 15th century play “Everyman" to suit a modern audience.

Georgia Wood, production stage manager for “Everybody,” explained the show’s unique casting twist that “anybody can be ‘Everybody’ on any given night.”

“It’s a fascinating concept,” Wood (senior-stage management) said. “It is a lottery system, the five actors go on stage every night not knowing what they’re going to play, and they don’t want to know.”

This means there are 120 potential casting combinations for the show, leading to a different performance every time according to Wood. The purpose of this lottery system is to symbolize the “randomness of life and death.”

To make the show even more complex, according to Wood, a total of seven directors worked simultaneously in separate rehearsal rooms to piece together the 14-scene play.

Sebastian Trainor, one of the directors and an assistant teaching professor of Theatre at Penn State, said the source material required multiple directing points of view to execute.

“We had to come up with some way of rehearsing all of the cast in all of the roles,” Trainor said. “None of us had any idea what anybody else was doing in their scenes, we all just had the script of the show and knew what the set was.”

One part in the show is "The Usher," played by Jackson Pavlik.

Pavlik (junior-musical theater) said there are differences in rehearsing “Everybody" compared to a traditional show.

“I was really in a room with one director and one stage manager for most of my rehearsal process,” Pavlik said. “The sheer lack of bodies in the room was astounding. I’m used to doing massive, big things with a bunch of dancers and singers.”

A cradle, high school graduation, moving out boxes, romantic proposal dinner and grave were all included in the scenery of “Everybody."

Trainor said the Pavilion Theatre’s 360-degree stage and seating arrangement add to the birth-to-death story, as it allows for multiple sets to be placed throughout the space.

"Everybody" will run from Feb. 14-25 at the Pavilion Theatre.

