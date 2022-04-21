Penn State’s Centre Stage is performing “Brigadoon" at the Playhouse Theatre from April 12-23, complete with 1740s period costumes and Scottish accents.

The musical, originally written by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe and since adapted to film, explores the "Legend of Brigadoon" — the mythical village in the Scottish Highlands that appears once every hundred years. Two American tourists stumble upon the enchanted time capsule, and one falls in love with a clan chief’s daughter, despite the ethereal force that forbids them from being together.

"Brigadoon" was directed and choreographed by M.F.A. student Jennifer Delac, who said on April 12’s preview, she had a personal connection with the musical after her brother performed in it when she was growing up.

“I have always loved this show,” Delac (junior-directing for musical theatre) said. “So this is like a dream [for] us to work on.”

One of the many components that helped the story transcend time was “movement," Delac said. She said she wanted dance to be the “major storytelling element” to connect with the audience and take part in revealing the similarities between the script and real life.

“I was really drawn to this sense of community coming out of isolation, especially [as we are] coming out of COVID,” Delac said. “It seemed like the right time to do a show like this.”

Delac continued to discuss her vision of "movement," saying the costumes “felt period” but weren’t necessarily “100% period” as a way of allowing motion for dance. Melody Munitz, who plays one of the star-crossed lovers, said the uniform made the woman, in a way.

“[The costume] really changes your posture and helped me personally, really get into the character of Fiona.” Munitz (senior-musical theatre and psychology) said. “It was something that then made the movement and the traditional Scottish dancing something that felt a lot less foreign and a lot more correct.”

The production’s Scottish aura came from more than just the costumes. Both Delac and Munitz described the intense dialect-coaching the cast had received, either through their normal coursework or specifically for the performance. Delac said the entire team had the pleasure of working with different Scottish guests, such as music director, Emily Orr’s husband, and Tom Reyburn, a real bagpiper who appears several times during the show.

Delac said it was a “full-circle” moment for Reyburn, as he had seen the same show 20 years ago at the Playhouse Theatre, and is now featured in it.

“[Reyburn helped] the whole cast tie their Scottish shoes and [taught them] how to wear their kilts, so I think it’s kind of a cool tidbit that he saw it once many years ago and is now doing it on this stage,” Delac said. “It adds some emotion to the show and gives it that authentic Scottish feel.”

Several members of the cast and crew also had Scottish roots that inspired them. Mackenzie Miller, the lighting designer, recalled the first time he told his mother he would be working on the show.

“She said, well, of course, they had to put the redhead in charge of lighting,” Miller (junior-lighting and sound design) joked. “I’m like aggressively Scottish.”

Miller said the personal connection allowed him to better visualize the cues and “lean into all those really fun natural shapes and colors.”

With such a visually and technically complex show, all three agreed that the collaborative effort is what kept them going.

“I couldn’t dream of a better show, a more fulfilling role or a more supportive team. It’s truly the best possible way to end my Penn State experience,” Munitz said. “I am just so full of gratitude.”

Performances of “Brigadoon” begin at 7:30 pm. Every night through Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Musical theatre is a team sport,” Delac said. “It took an army to make this happen.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT