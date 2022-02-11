“Everything is neon lights. The colors pop and burn.” That was the atmosphere of the Penn State Centre Stage's “Nostalgia Night” that opened Thursday evening at the Pavilion Theatre.

Originally commissioned for the “New Musicals Initiative,” the show made its grand return to the school after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. Writer Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and composer and lyricist Matthew McCollum modified the original musical to highlight the strengths of the current cast.

The show takes place at an underage bar called “EnVideon” during Laughlin High School’s “Grad Night.” The audience is introduced to the soon-to-be graduates, who are locked in the club for hours and are forced to interact and reflect on the relationships they formed over the past four years.

Levitsky-Weitz said she wanted the greatest emphasis to be placed on the characters so the audience could relate to the connections that tied the ensemble together.

“As a writer, I am first and foremost driven by character,” Levitsky-Weitz said. “To me, this play is about [the characters'] relationships to each other… with beautiful emotion and theatricality.”

Noi Nuria Maeshige, who plays Jade, said she had the most fun with the character work that was done behind the scenes, and she enjoyed bringing different motivations into her performance.

“[Levitsky-Weitz] built such a great foundation for this character… and it was really cool to talk about her vision,” Maeshige (sophomore-musical theatre) said. “I honestly feel like Jade would be a really cool friend to have.”

“Nostalgia Night” explores themes of identity, acceptance and self-image. Relationships are formed and broken during the night’s rocky events, and each character leaves the club a different person than when they entered.

McCollum said it was [his and Levitsky-Weitz’s] job to “crash the characters into each other and see what happened.”

Maeshige's real-life partner, Tyler Hepler (junior-musical theatre), happened to be cast as her onstage partner, which she said was an interesting challenge, as tensions rose between the two throughout the play.

As this was a new piece — referred to by the cast as a “Gen Z musical”— the actors were able to find themselves in the writing and better understand their character’s backgrounds. Even though the show is set in an '80s themed club, the characters were “simply trying on a whole decade like a costume” and still living in the present day.

Kris Carrasco, who plays Mickey, said he most appreciated the modern perspective the musical brought, especially to issues of race and representation.

“I think my favorite part is that because it's a new musical, we get to breathe life into these characters for the first time,” Carrasco (junior-musical theatre) said. “In this show, the Latino characters are the pop stars of the show — they're seen as the legends, the stars and the statements.”

Marlene Fernandez agreed and said she used her own experiences to amplify her performance as Rosie, one of EnVideon’s regulars.

“[Rosie] reveals a lot of her personal struggles, dealing with racism in her past and the [social] effects of having an immigrant mother,” Fernandez (junior-musical theatre) said. “It was a way for me to release my own personal circumstances… So I really sit in those similarities when I go off. It’s really fun to make other people feel something.”

“Nostalgia Night” will run Feb. 11-19 at the Pavilion Theatre, with evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and matinees starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available here, with discounts for Penn State students.

“These are the spaces where people felt the most like themselves,” McCollum said. “Let’s go back to [them].”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT