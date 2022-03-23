With orange lockers, southern accents and ringing school bells, Penn State Centre Stage’s production of “Blood at the Root” opens a conversation about social issues within the scene of a high school in Louisiana.

The Pavilion Theatre’s stage was set as a school with an oak tree all the way in the back corner. Although it may look out of place, the tree is what starts the conversation of changing stereotypes and the problems of social constructs.

“Today can’t be like no other day, it’s gotta count for something,” Raylynn, the show’s main character played by Trinity Jackson, said. “Today the trees are full of color. Today is a day for change.”

The play was originally written by Dominique Morisseau and premiered at Penn State in 2014. Once again, the show will run on campus at 7:30 p.m. from March 26 to April 2 at the Pavilion Theatre.

Raylynn is a Black student at Cedar High School who's ready to make some changes. She's tired of the student body’s segregation, and to fix this, she decides to go sit at the oak tree — the tree where the “white cliques sit,” according to the character Toria, a student who wants to be recognized as a real journalist.

Black students sitting at the tree caused the white students to present a “joke” as payback, which then led to the school becoming a zone of protesting throughout the play.

Throughout the performance, characters called out the racism of Cedar High School, while others had to learn to call out the mistreatment that was occurring among their peers.

“Blood at the Root” also brings up the bullying of homosexual students, and the cast of the play works together to stand for what’s right and to fight for justice.

“Today is about breaking rules… 'til there is nothing left to break, nothing left to fight for,” Raylynn said.

Faith Gallagher, who came out to support one of the performers, said the play was “really impactful.” Gallagher also said she thought the actors spoke “very well” throughout the performance.

While the topics depicted in the play affected the characters, they also had some impact on the audience members.

Ann Mitra, a Penn State graduate and State College reisdent, said she came out because of the students but also due to the “very interesting” topic.

The performance was “very engaging” and “absorbing in terms of content,” Mitra said. She also complimented the “timing, acting, staging and visual arrangements” for being well done.

Hadef Mohamed said he came out to watch Centre Stage’s production as a class assignment.

“This one was my favorite so far. I think I’m going to come to more now just for fun,” Mohamed (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

“I thought it was too good. I forgot to write my notes,” Mohamed said. “I really loved the last part — the musical material on the chairs. When [actor Derrick Sanders] was singing, it was amazing.”

