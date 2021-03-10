The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will host a virtual interview with singer Dashon Burton at 7:30 p.m. March 24.

The interview will be part of the “Meeting the Moment” interview series, hosted by artist Michael Mwenso.

Burton is a Grammy award-winning bass-baritone singer and founding member of vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, according to the center.

The free event can be accessed here and will feature a Q&A section.

