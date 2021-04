The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity at Penn State announced Jonathan Groff as its Pride Month Keynote speaker.

The event will be held at 5 p.m April 14 via WPSU.

Groff, a Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee, is known for his work in “Frozen,” “Hamilton" and “Glee.”

