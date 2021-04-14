The Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted singer and actor Jonathan Groff as its Pride Month Keynote speaker at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Groff, best known for his work in “Hamilton,” “Frozen” and “Glee,” spoke about his experience in the entertainment industry as an openly gay man

Having worked in Hollywood and on Broadway, Groff said LGBTQ acceptance in both fields is “a case by case basis,” but said there are people in both who “are beautifully accepting.”

“Certainly theatre has historically felt more open to all different types,” Groff said. “I would say that on certain sets, it can feel pretty bro-y. It can feel more straight with all the crew dudes, whereas in theatre, it's more of an eclectic group coming together every day. But I wouldn't say that discrimination is special in any particular medium.”

Groff spoke about some of his favorite roles from the past. A standout for him was his performance in the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening.”

“I always wanted to be on Broadway and never dreamed big enough that it would be an original musical,” Groff said, “and never dreamed big enough that it would be as incredible of an original musical as ‘Spring Awakening,’ and the show was a total dream to perform.”

Along with “Spring Awakening,” Groff holds his performance in the HBO series “Looking" in high regard, which helped him after coming out as gay.

“This role changed my whole life in that it made me question my identity — it made me face my identity,” Groff said. “And ultimately, by the end of it, made me feel not only proud, but like insanely grateful to be gay.”

Groff discussed coming out and how it has affected his work. He said coming out when he did “didn’t serve as a detriment” to his career, rather it enhanced his ability as an artist.

“For me being out, it's been a blessing of timing that 15 years ago it probably would have been a different story,” Groff said. “It certainly made my work better, because I can bring myself to every creative process. And then as far as casting is concerned, it just so happened that it wasn't as big of a deal as time went by in the years after I came out.”

Groff offered advice to aspiring LGBTQ actors and artists and said a key component to finding success in the entertainment industry is keeping yourself safe while also going out of your comfort zone.

“I think part of the skill of sustaining a career… it's a weird catch 22 because it's protecting yourself and exposing your vulnerability,” Groff said. “So, protecting yourself so that you don't allow people to take advantage of your soft spot, but knowing that your soft spot is your power.”

